Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café

An elderly foreign man was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a café in Pattaya, prompting an appeal for the device’s return.

The appeal was shared by Facebook user Oanchalee Sadkhunthod in a Pattaya group today, August 5. The post asked anyone who recognised the man to tell him to return the phone allegedly taken from Espresso Love café.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 3 at the café in Pattaya.

CCTV footage shows the elderly foreign man entering the café and ordering coffee. After finishing his drink and paying as normal, he left the shop before returning a short time later while staff were speaking with another customer.

The footage appears to show the man picking up a mobile phone before leaving the premises, with the alleged theft clearly captured on the shop’s security cameras. The café owner has since filed a police report.

In similar news, last year, a Thai woman in Phuket accused a man believed to be British of stealing her mobile phone and attempting to drive away in her car outside her workshop in Choeng Thale, Thalang district.

The woman later said the suspect had been detained after another victim allegedly caught him attempting to steal a motorcycle and handed him over to police. However, she expressed concern that he could be released and reoffend.

In another similar incident, police searched for two Middle Eastern men accused of stealing two mobile phones from a hotel. According to staff, one man distracted an employee by asking to view guest rooms while his accomplice allegedly took the devices from the reception counter.

CCTV footage reportedly captured the theft, with the stolen phones valued at about 24,500 baht.