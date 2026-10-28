Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 9:30 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme
Photo via Facebook: Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race offical

Pattaya is preparing to host a 5 kilometre bikini beach run on Saturday, October 31, with more than 5,000 runners and accompanying visitors from over 30 countries expected to attend the event’s 10th anniversary.

The Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2026 will take place along Pattaya Beach, starting outside Central Pattaya shopping centre at approximately 5.30pm. This year’s event will also feature Halloween-themed activities.

Following the race, a Glow Party & Beach Concert will be held at the shopping centre’s Sunken area on the ground floor, featuring Thai singer Laem Somphol. The event’s theme is “RUN THE WAVE. OWN THE NIGHT.”

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Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns on October 31 with a Halloween theme and a beach concert marking the event&apos;s 10th anniversary.
Photo via Facebook: Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race offical

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat chaired a planning meeting today, October 27, with representatives from the Pattaya City Business and Tourism Association (PCBTA), Central Pattaya and local police.

The event is jointly organised by Pattaya City, the PCBTA and Central Pattaya.

Organisers are preparing traffic and safety measures along the route, particularly at road crossings, with officers assigned to manage traffic and assist participants.

Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns on October 31 with a Halloween theme and a beach concert marking the event&apos;s 10th anniversary.
Photo via Facebook: Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race offical

Beach chair and umbrella operators in sections 65 to 73 and section 74 have been asked to clear their equipment after 8pm on October 29 and 30 and suspend operations on race day, October 31.

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The affected operators can resume business on the morning of November 1.

Registration is available through https://race.thai.run/bikinirun2026.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 9:30 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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