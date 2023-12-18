Pattaya Beach’s controversial sidewalks to be expanded following public outcry

Photo courtesy of iStock

Pattaya Beach’s controversial sidewalks caught the attention of the city’s Mayor, Poramese Ngampiches, who, after inspecting the area late last week, committed to expanding and improving the walkways. This follows a wave of public disapproval that swept across social media platforms, triggered by images of the newly paved sidewalks near Soi 13/2 and Royal Garden Mall.

The beach has been the focus of a project aimed at widening Beach Road and increasing parking availability. However, this necessitated the removal of some sections of the expansive previous sidewalk, which were replaced with pathways that many social media users likened to a miniature golf course-style walkway. Viral memes were widely shared on social media platforms.

Reacting to the criticism, the Mayor stated that the space around the trees would be significantly reduced and the sidewalk would be widened. This is intended to ensure uninterrupted access for pedestrians, cyclists, and individuals with disabilities. According to the Mayor, these improvements should be completed by month-end, reported The Pattaya News.

This commitment was made after Mayor Poramese took a walk along the Beach Road sidewalk with the contractors responsible for the project. He gave them direct feedback on what needed to be altered and fixed.

In related news, regarding Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, concerns have arisen due to the cluttered state of its local fishing section near the Chaiyapreuk intersection. Citizens are criticizing the untidy and disorganized nature of the area, potentially harming the city’s tourism image. Local fishermen, led by Nares Saelee, the chairman of the fishermen’s group, have acknowledged the issues and promised improvements. The community extends sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused and commits to tidying up the area, demonstrating accountability. Follow their progress on our Facebook page as they work towards a cleaner, more organized Jomtien Beach for residents and tourists. To read more, click HERE.