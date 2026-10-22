Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 22, 2026, 11:40 AM
1 minute read
Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured
Photo via Siam Chon News

A dispute over a seating spot on Pattaya Beach turned into a fight between two women early today, October 22, leaving both injured as they gave police conflicting accounts of what happened.

Pattaya City police were called to the beach opposite a shopping centre at around 1.46am after a report of a fight with injuries in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Officers and rescue volunteers went to investigate.

The two women involved were 60 year old Namfon and 24 year old Thanya.

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Namfon was found with a cut approximately 1 centimetre long on her forehead that bled heavily, along with grazes to her body.

A Pattaya beach fight left two women injured after an argument over a seat, with both giving police different accounts of how it began.
Photo via Tnews

She told police she had been sitting on the beach using her mobile phone before leaving her bag behind to use the toilet at Pattaya City Police Station.

She said an argument began with another woman when she returned, eventually turning into a scuffle in which she was injured.

The other woman, Thanya, gave a different account of the dispute. She told officers the beach is public and open to anyone, and that she had been drinking beer there when Namfon refused to let her sit and tried to make her leave.

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Thanya acknowledged that the wound on Namfon’s forehead had been caused by her fingernail.

A Pattaya beach fight left two women injured after an argument over a seat, with both giving police different accounts of how it began.
Photo via Tnews

She said she had also been injured during the confrontation, suffering a broken fingernail and abrasions on her arms, torso and chest.

Officers advised both women to seek medical treatment.

Both women said the dispute was over the seat and drinking, and both denied that it had anything to do with prostitution along the beachfront.

Namfon reported the incident to police, who recorded the complaint. Investigators plan to question both women further and review CCTV footage before deciding on further legal action.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 22, 2026, 11:40 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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