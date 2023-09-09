Pattaya authorities impose new rules on speedboat operators at Bali Hai Pier

Picture courtesy of Go Go Town

In Pattaya City, the local authorities have put forth new stringent regulations to deal with issues plaguing speedboat operators at Bali Hai Pier. This includes the implementation of standardised ticket prices and a ban on herding tourists.

On a day in early September, the Pattaya City Council convened to strategise and regulate tour boat operations. This was spurred by a conflict among operators competing for tourists heading to Koh Larn from Bali Hai Pier, situated in South Pattaya. The Deputy Mayor, Wuttisak Ruemkitkan, presided over the meeting, which was attended by the Deputy Superintendent of the Pattaya Police Station, Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Aneksri, the Deputy District Chief of Banglamung district, Pittayaporn Korkaew, other officials, and tour boat representatives.

Among the issues addressed at the meeting were ticket pricing, service procedures, and the establishment of cooperation agreements between operators and Pattaya City. The city decided that tour boat operators would be banned from approaching and herding tourists looking for a boat to Koh Larn. The term herding is used to describe the practice of pressuring customers to choose speed boats over allowing them to approach a ticket queue.

As part of the measures to maintain order and prevent conflicts among businesses, operators are directed to stay within their allotted tents and market their services solely from there. They are also required to ensure a maximum of five staff members per tent.

This move is possibly a response to the aggressive tactics employed by operators when approaching tourists. This has resulted in discomfort among visitors and tarnished Pattaya’s reputation, reported The Pattaya News.

Moreover, operators who are given licences to operate at Bali Hai Pier must provide detailed and thorough information about their operations, boat routes, departure schedules, and fares for the authorities to review.

To address the issue of confusing ticket prices, the council has set fixed and standard ticket prices for boat trips to Koh Larn as follows: a trip from Bali Hai Pier to Na Baan Pier is priced at 150 baht (US$ 4) for a one-way journey per person and 300 baht (US$ 8) for a round-trip per person. A journey from Bali Hai Pier to Tawaen Beach is priced at 200 baht (US$ 5.5) for a one-way trip per person, and 300 baht for a round-trip per person.

Charter boat prices have also been established. For 12 passengers on a one-engine boat, the rate is set at 2,800 baht (US$ 78), up from 2,500 baht (US$ 70). For a two-engine boat, the rate is set at 4,500 baht (US$ 125).

Operators are required to report to the authorities to formally request the use of Bali Hai Pier on September 14 and September 15. The operators have signed an agreement with the council to adhere to the above regulations at the meeting. Any violation will result in the suspension of business operations at the pier for seven days for the first offence, 15 days for the second, and one month for the third. Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.