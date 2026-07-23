Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 6:13 PM
1 minute read
Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya Mail

Pattaya authorities urged residents and tourists not to give money to homeless people as the city steps up efforts to regulate public spaces and encourage vulnerable group to access government welfare services.

The operation was carried out on July 22 by Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinitkan and officials from several government agencies. Teams inspected Pattaya Beach, Soi Bua Khao and other locations following complaints from residents.

According to city officials, the operation focused on identifying homeless people and offering assistance in line with social welfare principles while improving the cleanliness and order of public areas.

Speaking to Workpoint News, Damrongkiat said the campaign is intended to enhance Pattaya’s image as one of Thailand’s leading tourist destinations while addressing complaints about disturbances in some public areas.

Crackdown on homeless in Pattaya
Photo via Pattaya Mail

He said similar operations have been conducted on several previous occasions and that many of the people encountered during the latest inspection had also been approached in earlier campaigns.

According to Damrongkiat, many homeless individuals declined offers of assistance from government agencies. He noted that Thai law does not allow authorities to force people into shelters if they refuse support.

The deputy mayor said some of those interviewed told officials they chose to remain on Pattaya Beach because they regularly received money and other assistance from Thai and foreign visitors.

Related Articles

Damrongkiat also alleged that some individuals had purchased mats and chairs and were illegally renting them to beachgoers. According to the deputy mayor, disputes had occasionally arisen when visitors declined to rent the equipment.

Pattaya homeless clean up
Photo via Pattaya Mail

He said city officials would meet with relevant agencies to consider further measures, adding that any future action would comply with Thai law and respect human rights.

Damrongkiat also appealed to residents and tourists to avoid giving cash to homeless people, saying this would encourage those in need to seek assistance through government welfare programmes instead.

Photographs published by several Thai media outlets showed officials transporting homeless people away from the inspection areas. Authorities have not disclosed what assistance or procedures followed after the operation.

Latest Thailand News
Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thai woman exposes husband&#8217;s secret to mistress, sends her HIV medicine | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman exposes husband’s secret to mistress, sends her HIV medicine

2 hours ago
Malaysian boat caught supplying diesel to Thai fishing boat off Satun | Thaiger South Thailand News

Malaysian boat caught supplying diesel to Thai fishing boat off Satun

2 hours ago
Prostitution in Thailand and the cost of criminalisation | Thaiger Thai Life

Prostitution in Thailand and the cost of criminalisation

2 hours ago
Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man | Thaiger Thailand News

Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man

3 hours ago
Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering | Thaiger Crime News

Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering

3 hours ago
China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand

3 hours ago
Southern Thailand&#8217;s 22-year insurgency: why the conflict continues and who BRN is | Thaiger Politics News

Southern Thailand’s 22-year insurgency: why the conflict continues and who BRN is

4 hours ago
Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store&#8217;s fitting room | Thaiger Crime News

Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store’s fitting room

5 hours ago
Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket

5 hours ago
Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack | Thaiger South Thailand News

Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

5 hours ago
Thai woman fakes sexual assault allegation against taxi rider | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman fakes sexual assault allegation against taxi rider

6 hours ago
Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters

6 hours ago
Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade | Thaiger Business News

Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade

7 hours ago
Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas | Thaiger Crime News

Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas

8 hours ago
Video shows royalists beating man accused of insulting monarchy | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows royalists beating man accused of insulting monarchy

8 hours ago
Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing | Thaiger Crime News

Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing

9 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues

10 hours ago
Police officer fires more than 10 shots at colleague in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Crime News

Police officer fires more than 10 shots at colleague in Chachoengsao

10 hours ago
Mother urges better emergency response in school after son&#8217;s collapse | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26)

1 day ago
Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening

1 day ago
Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported

1 day ago
Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash

1 day ago
Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool

1 day ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 6:13 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.