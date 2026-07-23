Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya

Pattaya authorities urged residents and tourists not to give money to homeless people as the city steps up efforts to regulate public spaces and encourage vulnerable group to access government welfare services.

The operation was carried out on July 22 by Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinitkan and officials from several government agencies. Teams inspected Pattaya Beach, Soi Bua Khao and other locations following complaints from residents.

According to city officials, the operation focused on identifying homeless people and offering assistance in line with social welfare principles while improving the cleanliness and order of public areas.

Speaking to Workpoint News, Damrongkiat said the campaign is intended to enhance Pattaya’s image as one of Thailand’s leading tourist destinations while addressing complaints about disturbances in some public areas.

He said similar operations have been conducted on several previous occasions and that many of the people encountered during the latest inspection had also been approached in earlier campaigns.

According to Damrongkiat, many homeless individuals declined offers of assistance from government agencies. He noted that Thai law does not allow authorities to force people into shelters if they refuse support.

The deputy mayor said some of those interviewed told officials they chose to remain on Pattaya Beach because they regularly received money and other assistance from Thai and foreign visitors.

Damrongkiat also alleged that some individuals had purchased mats and chairs and were illegally renting them to beachgoers. According to the deputy mayor, disputes had occasionally arisen when visitors declined to rent the equipment.

He said city officials would meet with relevant agencies to consider further measures, adding that any future action would comply with Thai law and respect human rights.

Damrongkiat also appealed to residents and tourists to avoid giving cash to homeless people, saying this would encourage those in need to seek assistance through government welfare programmes instead.

Photographs published by several Thai media outlets showed officials transporting homeless people away from the inspection areas. Authorities have not disclosed what assistance or procedures followed after the operation.