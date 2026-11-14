Pattaya-area hospital admits drilling near sick teen should not have happened

Photo courtesy of Siamrath

A hospital director in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, has admitted that workers should not have been drilling in a ward while a seriously ill 17 year old girl was a patient there. The girl died in a Bangkok hospital on November 11, and her family wants the hospital to explain how it keeps patients safe.

The director spoke to Khaosod reporters yesterday, November 13, and showed them the 11-bed semi-critical care room on the third floor of Building 5. Work of this kind should not take place while patients are there, or should only go ahead once their beds are moved away, the director said, adding that the workers came from an outside contractor and finished the job quickly.

According to the girl’s family, four to five workers drilled and renovated the room in mid-October, and staff gave her only a cloth over her face to keep off dust. Her mother told Siam Rath that the drilling went on from morning until almost evening and that the workers wore no masks or gloves, an account that differs from the director’s description of a short job.

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The secondary school student fell ill in August with a tumour affecting her nervous system and was moved to the Bang Lamung hospital on October 6. She died at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok, where her death certificate gives a central nervous system tumour as the cause, and the family has said it is not claiming the work caused her death, while no medical finding links the drilling or dust to her decline.

The director said patients and relatives who see staff or contractors working in an unsuitable way can tell the nurse on duty at once, ask to see the director in person, or file a complaint through QR codes posted around the hospital.

Similarly, in June, the Thai wife of a Dutch man questioned his care after he died less than a day after returning home from a heart procedure, which she said was carried out without the family’s consent.

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