Pattaya accident: Expat motorcyclist severely injured avoiding car

A 66 year old expatriate was severely injured after a sudden accident in the bustling city of Pattaya. The old age pensioner found himself in a perilous situation when he fell off his motorcycle after a hasty attempt to brake.

The sudden stop was a reaction to a car reversing onto the road in his path as reported by the driver of the car. The unfortunate event transpired at 9pm on a day earlier this month, which was promptly reported to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

The scene of the accident was Phonprapanimit Road, situated in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, within the province of Chon Buri. Rapid response by the foundation saw a rescue team dispatched to the location swiftly.

The area was strewn with the remnants of the accident – a toppled red Yamaha Fino motorcycle with a Chon Buri licence plate lay in the middle of the road with minor damage.

In the vicinity of the motorcycle was a parked sedan, its driver, an unidentified expatriate, was found waiting at the scene. The rescue team also encountered the motorcycle driver, identified by Pattaya Police as George Bashford, who was discovered lying on the road.

The severity of the injuries Ongard sustained became apparent when he was found with grave head injuries, a consequence of his fall.

Medical assistance

Rescue workers were swift in providing initial medical assistance before the injured man was hurried to a nearby hospital. The rescuers noted that the victim had not been wearing a helmet during the accident.

The unnamed driver of the sedan was interviewed at the scene. He explained that he had been reversing his car onto the road when the accident happened.

According to his account, his car was still off the road when he saw Bashford, who was on his motorbike, appear startled by the reversing car. He claimed that this sudden reaction seemed to have led Ongard to brake abruptly, causing him to fall off his bike and hit his head.

The driver of the sedan was insistent that there was no direct collision between the two vehicles and that Ongard had fallen of his own accord, reported the Pattaya News.

In order to determine the exact cause of the accident and corroborate the sedan driver’s account, Pattaya Police are now in the process of gathering CCTV footage.

