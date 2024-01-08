Passing doctor saves man’s life after severe Sukhumvit Road accident

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A dire road accident took place on Sukhumvit Road, Sattahip district, Chonburi that left a 52 year old Thai man, Suwan Wongdee, in critical condition. The incident occurred yesterday (January 8) at a distance of about 100 metres from the Bang Saray intersection. Swift medical intervention by a doctor passing by, Pajaree Wiangkaeo, played a crucial role in saving the man’s life.

The accident was reported to the police at 12.05pm. Upon reaching the site, they found the unconscious man without a pulse. Suwan had suffered significant trauma due to a collision with a pickup truck while he was on his motorcycle.

Dr Pajaree Wiangkaeo, who was close to the site of the accident, came forward to help the rescue workers perform life-saving CPR on Suwan. She, along with her nursing staff, utilised medical equipment from her workplace, the Bangkok Pattaya Clinic’s Bang Saray Branch, to provide immediate care. After initial aid was administered, an ambulance arrived and Suwan was hurriedly transported to a hospital, reported The Pattaya News.

Witnesses to the accident lauded the efforts of Dr Pajaree and her team. They were particularly impressed by her courage and readiness to help despite her clothes getting stained with blood. The green Kawasaki KSR motorbike Suwan was riding lay damaged at the accident site.

The driver of the pickup truck involved in the collision, 40 year old Witoon Panichthai, remained at the scene to provide his account of the incident to the authorities. He explained that he was nearing the intersection when the traffic light turned green. He noticed Suwan trying to make a U-turn but claimed that Suwan abruptly changed lanes. Witoon was unable to brake in time which led to the collision causing serious injuries to Suwan.

Authorities will continue to investigate the circumstances of the accident by questioning Witoon and other eyewitnesses to determine the legal proceedings. The unexpected event underscores the importance of immediate assistance in times of emergency, with Dr Pajaree’s heroic actions being a shining example of this. Her quick thinking and immediate medical intervention were instrumental in saving a life, which will be remembered by all those present at the scene.

