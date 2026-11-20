A Pakistani tourist reported losing more than 100,000 baht in cash and important documents after inviting a Thai woman he met on Pattaya Beach back to his hotel room, where they fell asleep together on November 17.

The tourist, identified as Muhammad, said he met the woman at around 4.30am before the pair went to a hotel on Pattaya Third Road. When he woke up that evening, the woman had disappeared.

He checked his bag and discovered that 61,000 baht, 4,500 UAE dirhams (approximately 40,000 baht), and several important documents were missing.

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Muhammad subsequently filed a theft complaint at Pattaya City Police Station.

On November 19, his friend, a 27 year old woman identified by the pseudonym Wan, spoke to local media at around 10pm and presented CCTV images obtained from the hotel.

Wan said the footage showed Muhammad entering the hotel with a Thai woman who appeared to be in her 40s and was wearing black clothing.

After filing the complaint, Muhammad and Wan returned to the hotel to request the CCTV footage themselves before handing the images to police as evidence.

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Wan said they had received no updates on the investigation since submitting the footage.

She explained that Muhammad was visiting Pattaya for the first time and had planned to spend around two weeks travelling in Thailand.

The incident occurred just three days after his arrival, leaving him distressed and concerned about the rest of his trip.

Muhammad and Wan have urged Pattaya police to review the CCTV footage, gather further evidence and locate the woman to establish what happened and recover the missing belongings.

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