Pakistani family unaccounted for after Pattaya house fire

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 1:34 PM
1 minute read
Pakistani family unaccounted for after Pattaya house fire
Photo via เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

A fire destroyed the upper floor of a two-storey house in Pattaya on November 3 before firefighters brought the flames under control. Police are seeking to question a Pakistani tenant who lived there with his two children.

The fire was reported at around 6.15pm at a house in a residential estate in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Pattaya police responded alongside three fire engines from Pattaya City and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation.

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When emergency crews arrived, flames and thick smoke were coming from the second floor of the detached house. Residents of the estate had gathered outside as firefighters began tackling the blaze.

A fire destroyed the upper floor of a rented Pattaya home as police sought to question a Pakistani tenant whose whereabouts were unknown.
Photo via เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

Firefighters spent approximately 30 minutes bringing the fire under control. The entire upper floor was damaged, but nobody was inside the house when the fire broke out.

A housekeeper, identified by the pseudonym Joy, told police that the property was rented by a Pakistani man who lived there with his two children.

Joy said she had worked at the house for approximately two months and had visited earlier that day to carry out her usual cleaning duties.

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She left the property in the late afternoon but returned after realising she had forgotten something. By the time she arrived back, the house was already on fire.

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The housekeeper also said the tenant had recently appeared stressed and had spoken about taking his own life. She said she had not thought much of his comments at the time.

A fire destroyed the upper floor of a rented Pattaya home as police sought to question a Pakistani tenant whose whereabouts were unknown.
Photo via เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

Neither the tenant nor his two children were home when the fire broke out, and Joy said she did not know where they had gone.

Officers examined the damaged house but were unable to determine what started the blaze.

Pattaya police plan to bring in forensic investigators for a more detailed examination of the property and are seeking to locate the tenant for questioning as part of the investigation into the fire’s cause.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 1:34 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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