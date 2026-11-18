A Norwegian tourist survived a fall from a seventh-floor hotel balcony in Pattaya early today, November 18, following reports of an argument with his partner. The man landed in bushes behind the building and was taken to hospital.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre received an emergency call at approximately 12.06am and dispatched rescue workers to the hotel in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, alongside Pattaya police.

Rescuers found the injured tourist, identified as 29 year old Cato Larsen, in bushes within a narrow gap beside a wall at the rear of the building. He had reportedly fallen from the balcony of his seventh-floor room.

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Larsen appeared intoxicated and was shouting while resisting attempts to help him. Rescue workers and nearby tourists eventually persuaded him to cooperate before taking him to hospital for a thorough medical examination.

A 68 year old hotel security guard said another guest had earlier reported hearing loud noises from a seventh-floor room, suggesting an argument between the tourist and his partner.

The noises later stopped, and the guard then received a report that someone had fallen from a balcony at the back of the hotel.

Police plan to question Larsen’s partner to establish what happened before the fall and determine the circumstances of the incident.

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