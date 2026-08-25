Norwegian loses 5,000 baht after offering to help man in Pattaya

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 25, 2026, 2:00 PM
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Norwegian loses 5,000 baht after offering to help man in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via tnews

A 77 year old Norwegian man who has lived in Thailand for more than 15 years reported losing more than 5,000 baht to a man dressed like a motorcycle taxi rider in Pattaya early yesterday, August 24.

Ingar Opseph was walking home after exercising when he stopped to cross Pratumnak Road in Pattaya. His home was about 200 metres from where the incident happened.

His 55 year old Thai girlfriend said a Thai man wearing a vest resembling that of a motorcycle taxi rider approached against the flow of traffic and offered Opseph a ride home. He declined because he lived nearby.

A 77 year old Norwegian lost more than 5,000 baht in Pattaya after opening his wallet to give 20 baht to a man who said he needed food.
Photo via tnews

The man then said he had no money for food and asked for help. Opseph opened his wallet intending to give the man 20 baht. His girlfriend said the man then grabbed more than 5,000 baht and sped off against the flow of traffic towards the Pratumnak traffic-light intersection.

The incident happened so quickly that Opseph did not see the motorcycle’s registration plate or the number on the rider’s vest.

Tnews reported that Opseph’s girlfriend later took him to Pattaya City Police Station, where they filed a complaint and asked police to track down the man.

A 77 year old Norwegian lost more than 5,000 baht in Pattaya after opening his wallet to give 20 baht to a man who said he needed food.
Photo via tnews

The couple then approached the media because they feared the case would make no progress. Opseph had previously had a heavy gold necklace snatched in Jomtien Soi 5 several years ago, and they said that case had remained unresolved despite being reported to police.

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Opseph said he felt upset and foolish for trusting the man. After living in Thailand for more than 15 years, he said he never expected an attempt to help someone in need to end with his money being taken.

He urged Pattaya City Police to review CCTV footage along the escape route and find the man responsible, saying he wanted swift action to help protect Pattaya’s image.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 25, 2026, 2:00 PM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.