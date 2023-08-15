Unsettling find: Tragic discovery of newborn baby on South Pattaya Road

Photo via Pattaya News.

In the late hours of Monday evening, a deeply unsettling discovery of a newborn baby was made on South Pattaya Road, Pattaya. The lifeless body of the newborn baby girl was found on a mound of waste, left to the mercy of fate.

The details of this harrowing incident were disclosed by local police who received a distress call at precisely 10.06pm yesterday, which led them to the dreaded scene located near a prominent Big C department store in South Pattaya.

Upon their arrival, officers immediately engaged with the Sawang Boriboon rescue services to gather further insights into the grim event that unfolded. The grave revelation came from 50 year old recycler Sompat Boonkampha, who splits his twilight years shifting through discarded rubbish along South Pattaya Road, hoping to uncover reusable valuables cast out by the community.

Sompat’s curiosity led him to a plastic basin which encased an ominously concealed black plastic bag. As he untied the bag, expecting to uncover worthwhile recyclables, an unanticipated and horrendous sight greeted him: a small, lifeless leg of a newborn baby breaking the monotony of ordinary litter. This gruesome realisation sent a wave of shock through Sompat, causing him to tremble in terror. Subduing his fear, he gathered his composure and alertly contacted the police, timely narrating the grim discovery that urged urgent intervention.

The local police, responding to Pattaya News, shared that the newborn baby’s umbilical cord was still connected, and the baby had been deceased for no less than 24 hours prior to the dreadful discovery.

Further clarity into the incident was brought about by an unnamed restaurant worker, known simply as Ea. She described a suspicious couple arriving near the troubling waste pile at around 8pm. The duo rode in on a motorbike, their physical characteristics somewhat ironic: The man, was round and robust, while the woman exemplified height and slender grace. Ea recounted how the woman alighted from the motorbike, armed with a black plastic bag. She moved towards the pile, offloading the bag near the bin, and swiftly retreated.

Ea continued how her suspicions were spiked by the man’s nervous disposition, as he constantly tossed glances left and right, his actions marked by restlessness. Their questionable act was completed by discarding the bag, and the pair hastily zoomed off on their motorbike.

In a concerted effort to unveil the faces behind the tragedy, the police are examining security cameras in the vicinity that could have captured the couple during their fateful act.

The fallen angel found in the muck was transported to the Central Institute of Forensic Science to undergo a meticulous post-mortem examination. Amidst the unsettling air of mystery surrounding this heartbreaking aftermath, the hunt is on for the truth and justice is set to cast its looming shadow on those responsible.