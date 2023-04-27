Music teacher seriously injured in Pattaya car accident on Sukhumvit Road

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 33 year old music teacher in Pattaya, Thailand, has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in a car accident with a pickup truck. Chakkrit Juthawipat was driving his BMW sedan along Sukhumvit Road towards Sattahip when the incident occurred around 5.30am yesterday.

According to witnesses, Chakkrit was exiting an alley onto the main road when his BMW and Sompan Thongchan’s pickup truck collided, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The force of the impact left Chakkrit’s car severely crumpled in the middle.

Sawang Boriboon rescue workers promptly arrived at the scene to offer assistance. They quickly transported Chakkrit to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he remains in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the pickup truck’s driver, Sompan Thongchan 55 years old, escaped the ordeal unscathed. He provided an interview with local media, explaining that Chakkrit’s car had suddenly emerged from the alley, leaving him with insufficient time to hit the brakes and avoid the collision.

Pattaya Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident. The findings of their investigation will help establish whether the incident resulted from one or both of the drivers’ actions or if external factors contributed to the collision. The outcome could have implications for any legal matters or insurance claims that may arise.

Car accidents are a common occurrence in busy cities like Pattaya, but this particular case serves as a reminder for drivers to remain vigilant and alert, especially when navigating areas near alleys and side streets. It is crucial to exercise caution when exiting these areas, ensuring that there is a clear view of oncoming traffic before proceeding.

As the Pattaya community awaits updates on Chakkrit’s condition and the results of the police investigation, residents are urged to continue practising caution on the roads.