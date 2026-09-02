Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China

A Thai mother is seeking information about her daughter, who has been out of contact for nearly a week and is believed to have travelled to China.

The missing woman, 20 year old Rungpailin Ekchokchai, also known as Bingo and Pi-o, was last seen at a bus terminal in southern Pattaya on August 26. Her mother, Phaka, last spoke to her by phone on August 23.

Bingo is described as slim, about 165 centimetres tall, with long black hair and fair skin. The report did not provide information about what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Phaka told Channel 8 that she and Bingo live separately but speak regularly by phone. She usually calls her daughter once or twice a day.

Phaka said she last spoke to Bingo on August 23, when her daughter told her that she was feeling unwell. Phaka advised her to rest and said she would call again when Bingo felt better. However, Phaka said she was unable to contact her daughter after that conversation.

Bingo’s friends told Phaka that they had seen her share a video on Instagram showing herself in China. The post did not specify where in China she was.

Phaka also said her daughter wanted to study in China and had returned from a trip there about a month earlier. During that previous trip, Phaka said she was able to contact Bingo as usual.

The mother said she was now concerned for her daughter’s safety and feared that Bingo may have been tricked into working for a scam gang or deceived into becoming involved in illegal activities.

Phaka did not disclose details of the complaint she filed with police. No officials have publicly provided an update on the search.

The case follows a similar incident involving a Chinese influencer who was found in Cambodia in January last year after her family lost contact with her in December 2022.

The influencer was reportedly found begging for money on a street and had suffered injuries. She later told Chinese Embassy officials that she had been lured to Cambodia with an offer of work but ended up stranded in the country.

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