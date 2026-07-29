Suspect emerges as search for missing Russian siblings in Pattaya continues

Police recovered the rental motorcycle that the missing Russian siblings were riding after it was found dismantled and buried in a roadside forest near where the pair were last seen in Pattaya.

The siblings, 22 year old Diana Nazimova and her 17 year old brother Roman Nazimova, disappeared after leaving their home in Bang Lamung district at about 4am on July 26. They were riding a rented black and grey Honda ADV motorcycle before contact with their family was lost.

According to their mother, Diana sent a message saying she believed someone was following her and her younger brother. After receiving no further communication, she filed a missing persons report with Huay Yai Police Station.

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage found the siblings had stopped beside the Map Ta Phut-Na Jomtien Motorway to speak with an unidentified person before continuing their journey.

The footage also showed another motorcyclist travelling behind them. All three later disappeared from camera view near an intersection beneath a motorway bridge.

At about noon on July 29, 56 year old assistant village headman Jakkrit alerted police after discovering suspicious activity near an abandoned cemetery close to the location where the siblings were last seen.

Jakkrit said he visited the area after reviewing reports about the case and was told by residents that four men carrying digging equipment had been seen there at about 10pm the previous night.

He said he entered the cemetery and saw the group but chose not to approach them because he feared they might be armed. Instead, he contacted police. By the time officers arrived, the four men had left the area.

During a search, investigators found two disturbed areas of ground about 100 metres apart. After excavating both sites, police recovered parts of a dismantled motorcycle buried underground.

Officers confirmed the vehicle was the Honda ADV rented by the missing foreigners. The motorcycle’s registration plate had been cut into pieces and buried with the remaining parts.

Despite the discovery, investigators have not found any trace of Diana or Roman. Police also searched a nearby pond, deploying volunteer divers to look for evidence that could assist the investigation.

Several Thai media outlets reported that the motorcyclist seen following the siblings in the CCTV footage was a Thai man identified as Pong.

Those reports also claimed the man had previous criminal convictions, including offences involving child abduction and illegal firearm possession. Media reports further stated that the dismantled motorcycle was discovered near his residence.

However, police have not identified Pong as a suspect or confirmed any connection between him and the disappearance.

Authorities appealed for anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward as the search for the siblings continues.