Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien

A Norwegian man has gone missing after travelling to Jomtien in Pattaya to visit a friend, with an online appeal asking the public to help locate him.

A Facebook user, Monny Meena, shared a missing person appeal in a Pattaya Facebook group on August 2, identifying the missing man as Erik Varley Larsen, a Norwegian national who lives in Bangkok.

According to the post, Larsen travelled to Jomtien on July 22 to visit a friend at a condominium. The last contact with him was at around 1pm on July 26, and no one has been able to reach him since.

The appeal included photographs of Larsen and a copy of the police report filed after he was reported missing.

Monny Meena said she is based in Bangkok and is unable to search for the Norwegian herself, so she appealed to people in Pattaya and Jomtien for help. She asked anyone who has seen Larsen or has information about his whereabouts to contact her.

In a follow-up comment, she added that she does not have contact details for the friend Larsen was visiting but knows the friend is a Thai national who works as an online teacher. She said Larsen had visited the friend once before, but after losing contact with him during this trip, she decided to file a missing person report.

Elsewhere, a Turkish-German tourist, who was reported missing in Chiang Mai, was found safe, telling police he had deliberately disconnected from family and friends as part of a nine-day social media detox.

The man said he planned to spend one month in Chiang Mai before continuing his trip to the Philippines. His relatives later thanked the authorities for their assistance.