Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 4, 2026, 10:33 AM
1 minute read
Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: Monny Meena

A Norwegian man has gone missing after travelling to Jomtien in Pattaya to visit a friend, with an online appeal asking the public to help locate him.

A Facebook user, Monny Meena, shared a missing person appeal in a Pattaya Facebook group on August 2, identifying the missing man as Erik Varley Larsen, a Norwegian national who lives in Bangkok.

According to the post, Larsen travelled to Jomtien on July 22 to visit a friend at a condominium. The last contact with him was at around 1pm on July 26, and no one has been able to reach him since.

The appeal included photographs of Larsen and a copy of the police report filed after he was reported missing.

A Norwegian man disappeared after travelling to Jomtien to visit a friend, prompting an online appeal to help locate him.
Photo via Facebook: Monny Meena

Monny Meena said she is based in Bangkok and is unable to search for the Norwegian herself, so she appealed to people in Pattaya and Jomtien for help. She asked anyone who has seen Larsen or has information about his whereabouts to contact her.

In a follow-up comment, she added that she does not have contact details for the friend Larsen was visiting but knows the friend is a Thai national who works as an online teacher. She said Larsen had visited the friend once before, but after losing contact with him during this trip, she decided to file a missing person report.

A Norwegian man disappeared after travelling to Jomtien to visit a friend, prompting an online appeal to help locate him.
Photo via Facebook: Monny Meena

Elsewhere, a Turkish-German tourist, who was reported missing in Chiang Mai, was found safe, telling police he had deliberately disconnected from family and friends as part of a nine-day social media detox.

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The man said he planned to spend one month in Chiang Mai before continuing his trip to the Philippines. His relatives later thanked the authorities for their assistance.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 4, 2026, 10:33 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.