Minivan collides with parked truck on Highway 36 in Chon Buri

A tragedy was narrowly averted when a minivan carrying 19 passengers collided with a parked timber truck on Highway 36 in Chon Buri. The unfortunate incident, which occurred on Wednesday, February 7, resulted in injuries to two passengers, while the remaining 17 escaped unscathed.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue unit was called to the scene of the accident at 7.16pm. They found the minivan badly damaged, with two passengers in need of immediate medical attention. The uninjured passengers were quickly moved to a safer location due to the poorly lit conditions at the accident site, reported The Pattaya News.

This particular minivan was part of the Bangkok Bus Cooperative’s fleet and was operating on the Bangkok-Mabtaput-Rayong route at the time of the accident. The severity of the collision was evident in the extensive damage to the vehicle’s windshield.

The driver, who remained unidentified, recounted the events leading up to the accident. According to the driver, the minivan, while travelling from Rayong to Bangkok, collided with the rear of a timber truck that was parked and waiting to turn on a dimly lit stretch of the highway. Adding to the confusion, the truck, which has yet to be identified, promptly drove away from the scene.

The driver of the minivan attributed the accident to the truck’s lack of appropriate warning signals and the limited visibility due to the poor lighting conditions on that part of the highway.

As of now, the police are actively seeking the driver of the timber truck involved in the accident. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of proper lighting and appropriate warning signals when parking along highways, especially during the night when visibility is significantly reduced.

