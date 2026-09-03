Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 3, 2026, 9:32 AM
3 minutes read
Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay | Thaiger
Pattaya mayor greets USS Abraham Lincoln's captain | Photo via Facebook/PR Pattaya

More than 5,000 US Navy personnel from the USS Abraham Lincoln began arriving in Pattaya yesterday, September 2, with the mayor estimating their five-day shore leave could bring around 100 million baht into the local economy.

The Lincoln arrived at Laem Chabang Port yesterday with Carrier Strike Group 3, Carrier Air Wing 9, Destroyer Squadron 21 and nine air wing squadrons. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. docked the same morning at Sri Racha. Personnel are due to remain in the area until September 6.

Groups of sailors reached the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya by bus and van at around 2pm. The hotel has been designated the main transport and coordination centre for the visiting personnel.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Pattaya City Police Station Superintendent Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, Bang Lamung district officials and business representatives welcomed the sailors with flower garlands, traditional Thai textiles and souvenirs.

Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/PR Pattaya

“The relationship between Pattaya and the US Navy has existed for many years, with sailors regularly choosing the city as a recreation destination,” Poramet said.

“This visit is particularly significant because the crew has spent a prolonged period at sea during operational deployments.”

Captain Dan Keeler, commanding officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln, thanked the city for its welcome, saying the crew were delighted and looking forward to relaxing. Keeler presented Poramet with a wooden plaque featuring a model of the Lincoln as a souvenir.

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Captain presented with a model ship by Pattaya's mayor
Photo via Facebook/PR Pattaya

Long stint at sea

The Lincoln left San Diego on November 21 last year for an expected six-month deployment to the Middle East but has remained deployed for more than nine months, with its only previous port call in Guam in mid-December. After leaving Pattaya, the carrier will sail back to San Diego.

The number of days at sea is believed to be a record, and there have been numerous reports in the US about deteriorating conditions taking a toll on the crew.

Poramet said the sailors’ spending on accommodation, tourism, massage and spa services and other activities would benefit Pattaya’s economy. He estimated each sailor would spend at least US$100 to US$150 (3,300 to 5,000 baht) a day during the visit, generating at least 100 million baht in revenue for the city.

Mobile ATMs have been deployed for the visiting personnel.

USS Abraham Lincoln crew arrives at Hard Rock Hotel in Pattaya
USS Abraham Lincoln crew arrives at Hard Rock Hotel in Pattaya | Photo via Facebook/PR Pattaya

He added that the city was well prepared in terms of security, while officials were also monitoring businesses to prevent price-gouging.

The mayor said Pattaya was now in the spotlight, with local and international media coverage offering a chance to showcase the city’s development, including improvements in cleanliness, pavements and signage reflecting an increasingly modern appearance.

Off-limit zones

Discussing restrictions on the sailors, Poramet clarified that most conditions had been imposed by the US Navy for safety and security reasons, not by the city. Personnel are prohibited from taking part in water activities such as jet skiing.

Cannabis shops and pharmacies are off-limits, the latter because some medicines available in Thailand are not approved in the US and cannot be brought home.

The Navy has also told personnel to stay away from Soi 6 and Soi 7, known mainly for beer bars. Most other areas of Pattaya, including the late-night Walking Street, remain accessible to personnel, the mayor said.

USS Abraham Lincoln crew arrives at Hard Rock Hotel
USS Abraham Lincoln crew arrives at Hard Rock Hotel in Pattaya | Photo via Facebook/PR Pattaya

Pol. Col. Anek said police would help ensure the safety of sailors throughout Pattaya but would not focus on any particular area. “We want people to understand that these personnel are here to enjoy a vacation in Thailand,” he said. “There is no reason for concern that they have come to cause problems or vent stress from their deployment.”

Separately, yesterday evening, Chon Buri Governor Narit Niramaiwong led a joint team of officials onto Pattaya’s Walking Street to welcome personnel arriving in the area and oversee security.

The group also took part in the tour on public songthaew trucks to give visiting personnel a firsthand look at local transport and sights. Officials said the evening appeared to be the first full day of the visit, with a bigger crowd expected later in the night.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 3, 2026, 9:32 AM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.