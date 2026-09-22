Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis

A young man was found dead in his bedroom in Pattaya after his mother said he became upset when she refused to give him 20 baht to buy cannabis.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue workers were alerted at around 5.30am yesterday, September 21, and went to a house in Nong Prue together with officers from Nong Prue Police Station.

The 23 year old man was found hanging inside his bedroom. Cannabis-smoking equipment was found beside the bed.

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His 49 year old mother told police that her son had depression and tended to overthink situations. His phone had also been broken for about a week, leaving him more isolated than usual, she said.

She said he had previously used drugs but had stopped and undergone rehabilitation. He was still using cannabis.

According to his mother, he had remained inside his bedroom for around two days before his death. He would normally come out to collect food when she returned from work.

Before he stopped speaking to her, he had asked three times for 20 baht to buy cannabis, but she refused to give him the money.

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The mother said her son then became upset and accused her of not loving or caring about him before becoming angry and withdrawing to his room.

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She initially thought he was sleeping, but became concerned when she could not contact him for around two days. Food left for him remained untouched, while the light in his room stayed on throughout the day even though he would normally switch it off when sleeping.

After returning from work on the day he was found, she noticed he was still in the same situation and again knocked on the bedroom door.

When there was no response, she asked her partner to help force the door open, where they found him dead inside.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact friends or relatives if you are experiencing loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.