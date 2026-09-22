Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 3:58 PM
1 minute read
Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis
Photo via Siamrath

A young man was found dead in his bedroom in Pattaya after his mother said he became upset when she refused to give him 20 baht to buy cannabis.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue workers were alerted at around 5.30am yesterday, September 21, and went to a house in Nong Prue together with officers from Nong Prue Police Station.

The 23 year old man was found hanging inside his bedroom. Cannabis-smoking equipment was found beside the bed.

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His 49 year old mother told police that her son had depression and tended to overthink situations. His phone had also been broken for about a week, leaving him more isolated than usual, she said.

A 23 year old man was found hanging in Pattaya after his mother said she refused to give him 20 baht to buy cannabis.
Photo via Siamrath

She said he had previously used drugs but had stopped and undergone rehabilitation. He was still using cannabis.

According to his mother, he had remained inside his bedroom for around two days before his death. He would normally come out to collect food when she returned from work.

Before he stopped speaking to her, he had asked three times for 20 baht to buy cannabis, but she refused to give him the money.

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The mother said her son then became upset and accused her of not loving or caring about him before becoming angry and withdrawing to his room.

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A 23 year old man was found hanging in Pattaya after his mother said she refused to give him 20 baht to buy cannabis.
Photo via Siamrath

She initially thought he was sleeping, but became concerned when she could not contact him for around two days. Food left for him remained untouched, while the light in his room stayed on throughout the day even though he would normally switch it off when sleeping.

After returning from work on the day he was found, she noticed he was still in the same situation and again knocked on the bedroom door.

When there was no response, she asked her partner to help force the door open, where they found him dead inside.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact friends or relatives if you are experiencing loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 3:58 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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