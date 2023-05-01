Tragedy strikes Huai Chak Nok: Resident loses life in accident

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.

A tragic incident occurred at the Huai Chak Nok Reservoir this week, where a resident lost his life after slipping and falling, cracking his skull on a rock during the fall. The Nongprue Police were informed of the incident on Friday, April 28, at the reservoir near Thung Klom Tanman.

Upon arrival at the Huai Chak Nok scene, emergency responders and news teams discovered the body of 53 year old Kanchit Boonsri, a local tree trimmer who had become submerged in the water. His body was stuck beneath a rock weighing approximately 100 kilograms. A backhoe was employed to remove the rock before Kanchit’s body could be retrieved from the Huai Chak Nok reservoir. A severe wound was observed on his skull.

Nookan Puangmala, also aged 53, informed news teams that earlier in the afternoon, he and Kanchit had been working together, cutting tree branches in the vicinity. Once they had completed their work, they walked over to meet an unidentified teenager who had been collecting shells at the time.

While in the shell collecting area, Kanchit suddenly slipped and fell into the Huai Chak Nok. During the fall, his head collided with a large rock and became pinned under a second, heavy rock.

The news of the tragic death was relayed to Kanchit’s family, and his body was transported to a local temple to prepare for the last rites. Such accidents highlight the potential hazards and risks that can occur when carrying out daily activities near reservoirs and places like Huai Chak Nok.

Last month, the Huai Chak Nok reservoir experienced another tragedy, similarly underscoring the dangers of water-related activities that may seem harmless on the surface. It is crucial for those participating in outdoor activities near bodies of water to exercise extra vigilance and adhere to safety precautions, to avoid such heartbreaking incidents.

In light of these recent accidents, residents and visitors alike are reminded to be cautious and consider the potential hazards that may be present when enjoying leisurely activities around reservoirs or engaging in work nearby. Such unfortunate events serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences that can arise when caution is not exercised in such environments.