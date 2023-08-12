Major post-midnight inspection conducted at Jomtien Beach

Picture courtesy of หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา Facebook

In the wake of suggestions put forth by local proprietors and representatives from the business and tourism sectors, a team of over 200 officers from Bang Lamung District conducted an inspection tour along the coastal stretch of Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand. This early morning examination of the beach vicinity started at 1.30am today.

Phisit Sirisawatdinukul, the District Chief of Bang Lamung, led the pack on this beach inspection. Despite the surprisingly late hour of raids, they found a lively scene of hundreds of beachgoers seated and casually mingling along the extensive stretch of Jomtien Beach.

Phisit shared that the primary aspects that were the focal points for this beach inspection. They were enforcing vigilance against any instances of loud noises or boisterous music being played along with putting a halt to any illicit sale of alcoholic beverages, kratom, or marijuana along the beach. They also wanted to gently remind the beachgoers that the consumption of alcohol or marijuana use on the beach are technically illegal activities.

Additionally, the inspection emphasised urging beach visitors not to litter and to responsibly dispose of any rubbish prior to their departure from the beach. They also wanted to ensure the beach was free from any illegal weapons in the interest of maintaining safety, reported The Pattaya News.

During this inspection, two Thai men aged 48 and 40 years old, were taken into custody for their involvement in the unlawful sales of alcohol, kratom, and cannabis on the beach premises without the necessary permissions.

Follow us on :













The team from Bang Lamung also ran checks on a handful of small convenience stores, reminding them about the rules barring the sale of alcohol past midnight as per the law.

Phisit stated that these beach inspections would remain ongoing and that there are still open discussions among district officials. These talks revolve around the enforcement of laws, which require thorough cooperation with officials from Pattaya City as well as leaders from Bang Lamung.