One of the world’s most luxurious cruise ships, the Seven Seas Explorer, arrived in Chon Buri yesterday, November 21, bringing hundreds of international tourists to explore Pattaya, Sattahip and other destinations in Thailand.

Operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the vessel docked at Chuk Samet Port in Sattahip district at around 9am, where tour buses were waiting to take passengers on excursions.

Travellers could choose from several destinations, including Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Pattaya and other attractions in Chon Buri, while some headed to Bangkok.

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The ship is scheduled to leave the port today, November 22, at approximately 5pm.

The Seven Seas Explorer was built at a cost of approximately US$450 million (15 billion baht). Its interior features Italian marble, crystal chandeliers and a collection of artworks.

The ship measures 224 metres long and 31 metres wide, with a gross tonnage of 55,254 and 13 decks. It has more than 370 suites, all with private balconies, and can accommodate around 750 passengers and more than 540 crew members.

The ship’s arrival is expected to benefit tourism businesses in Chon Buri, particularly in Sattahip and Pattaya, where cruise passengers have access to attractions, restaurants, shopping centres and organised excursions.

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Local transport providers, tour operators, restaurants and souvenir shops are among the businesses that could benefit from spending by passengers, particularly higher-spending travellers from North America and Europe.

The visit also highlights opportunities for Chon Buri to attract more international cruise tourism.

Tourism operators and government agencies have been encouraged to improve transport connections, visitor services and excursion programmes to accommodate cruise passengers and encourage return visits.

The Seven Seas Explorer’s stopover is seen as an opportunity to strengthen Sattahip and Pattaya’s appeal as luxury cruise destinations while generating additional income for local tourism businesses.

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