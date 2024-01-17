Large-scale operation targets drug abuse in Pattaya’s entertainment venues

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

A large-scale operation to tackle drug abuse in Pattaya’s entertainment venues was conducted in the early hours of today. The operation was a joint effort between over 100 officers from the Provincial Police Region 2, the Chon Buri Provincial Police, and Pattaya Police. Officials from the Office of Narcotics Control and Prevention Region 2 also contributed to the undertaking.

The operation, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 2, Chatri Suksiri, focused on bars and clubs popular among the youth and tourists. These demographics are often more susceptible to drug misuse, as per the insights shared by the officials involved in the operation.

The officers meticulously inspected these premises for signs of illicit activities and drug misuse. This operation is one piece in the larger puzzle of the city’s strategy towards combating its drug issues and bolstering public safety and confidence, reported The Pattaya News.

However, the operation wasn’t solely about cracking down on illegal activities. Chatri revealed that the mission also aimed to identify and support individuals grappling with drug abuse. The plan was to connect them with the necessary resources for rehabilitation, Chatri said, outlining the broader impact of their mission.

“Reducing the number of drug users would lower the prevalence of drug-related illnesses and mental health issues, consequently benefiting both individuals and the community.”

The public was encouraged to partake actively in the fight against drug abuse. They were urged to report any dubious activities or instances of drug misuse to the 1386 hotline or their local police and administrative officers. Despite the extensive operation, Chatri noted that there were no illegal findings and refrained from naming the venues inspected.

