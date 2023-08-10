Kuwaiti tourists clash with local Thais after minor accident in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง Facebook

In the southern part of Pattaya, a minor road collision instigated an altercation between a group of Thai men and tourists from Kuwait. The incident was reported to the local police in the early hours of this morning, slightly before 1am.

The clash transpired in an area popular with tourists, in front of an Islamic restaurant with no specific name found along Soi Yen Sabai.

Footage from a CCTV system and accounts given by observers of the event unveiled a series of events. They reveal that a Thai motorcyclist collided with a man visiting from Kuwait, igniting a verbal exchange between the pair. Consequently, the companions of the visiting man arrived using motorcycles to aid his escape from the scene.

Regretfully, a number of locals, side by side with the local motorcyclist, decided to trail and confront the escaping group at a nearby restaurant which unfortunately escalated into a brawl.

It is believed that the Thai man sought financial redress from the visitor from Kuwait for the incident which was declined. Some observers stepped in and subdued the situation, forestalling further harm on both sides. The opposing sides eventually dispersed, but there was noticeable damage to the property of the restaurant, reported The Pattaya News.

While the identities of those embroiled in the incident weren’t divulged, it came to light that the Thai motorcyclist presented himself at the Pattaya Police Station. His visit intended to offer his apologies and pay for the damage caused to the restaurant.

Conversely, no appearance was made by the Kuwaiti tourist involved in the accident, as told by police. Due to these circumstances, the police noted down the incident for potential legal action in the future and reviewed CCTV footage to help identify the Kuwaiti man who might still have to compensate for the accident.

A similar problematic situation unfolded recently when a large group blocked Pattaya’s rescue service from rapidly taking their injured compatriot, involved in a road accident, to a nearby healthcare facility for no apparent reason.

In response to the incidents, the Pattaya Police convened a meeting with Kuwaiti representatives in a bid to curb these visitors from causing public disturbances with their rented motorcycles.

The governing body gave a directive for the renting companies to strictly check the identification documents provided by their Kuwaiti customers and duly maintain a record of the same. This measure is being put in place as a precautionary step to handle situations where visitors engage in activities like street racing and creating disturbances in public places.