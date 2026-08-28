Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices

A fight broke out between rival speedboat operators on Koh Larn yesterday, August 27, reportedly following an ongoing dispute over competition for passengers and price undercutting.

Video of the incident was shared on social media, showing groups of men arguing before exchanging punches on a beachfront road at Tawaen Beach in Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

The men were believed to be speedboat operators serving the Pattaya to Koh Larn route. The fight took place in front of numerous tourists at the popular beach.

Siam Chon News reported that tensions had been building between two groups of operators over competition for passengers travelling back to Pattaya and price undercutting.

One group consisted of speedboat operators based on Koh Larn, some of whom had reportedly worked in the business for more than 30 years. The other group was made up of Pattaya-based operators who had crossed over to provide the same service on Koh Larn.

The two sides had reportedly been in dispute for some time before the disagreement escalated into the fight captured on video.

Following the incident, some Koh Larn speedboat operators criticised the violence online, saying disputes between operators were damaging the island’s reputation.

They also called on Pattaya City officials to better regulate speedboat operators on Koh Larn to prevent further conflicts and protect the island’s tourism image.

Meanwhile, a Thai boat driver in Chon Buri painted a fellow driver’s face green and beat him with a crowbar, accusing the victim of behaving like a mafia. It was reported that the victim’s right ear was nearly cut off in the attack.

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