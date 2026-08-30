Koh Larn brawl prompts crackdown on speedboat operators

Police have taken two Koh Larn speedboat workers involved in a fight over passengers for legal proceedings and introduced four measures to regulate boat operators around Tawaen Beach.

Pattaya City Police announced the action yesterday, August 29, two days after workers from the Thanachon and Mr Rong boats exchanged punches near the entrance to Tawaen Beach on August 27. Video shared on social media showed groups of men arguing before brawling on a beachfront road.

Earlier reporting indicated that tensions had been building between Koh Larn-based and Pattaya-based speedboat operators over competition for passengers travelling back to Pattaya and price undercutting before the dispute escalated into violence.

According to the latest update by police, the dispute arose as the two sides competed to solicit tourists arriving by songthaew and bring them onto their boats.

Following the incident, Koh Larn patrol officers held an urgent meeting with Pattaya City officials, Marine Police and Tourist Police to tighten controls around the beach.

Under the first measure, boat operators are prohibited from seeking passengers between the songthaew parking area and the entrance to Tawaen Beach.

Sidecar vehicles are also prohibited from picking up or dropping off tourists between the junction leading to Tawaen Beach and Pattaya City’s Koh Larn branch office from 3pm onwards.

The second measure will see Koh Larn patrol officers, Tourist Police and municipal enforcement officers jointly monitor the area from 2pm each day.

Marine Police and marine disaster prevention officials will also inspect boat operator licences and vessel registrations from 1pm under the third measure.

The fourth measure proposes a joint agreement among boat operators establishing penalties for misconduct by boat workers that damages tourism. Penalties would be imposed progressively and could include suspension from work.

Pattaya City Police said officers stepped in because operators had been unable to resolve the problem themselves. The new measures aim to prevent further fights over passengers and protect tourists from harassment or intimidation.

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