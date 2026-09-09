Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender

Police commandos have surrounded the home of a police officer accused of shooting his wife dead at a Chon Buri kindergarten, after repeated attempts to persuade him to surrender failed.

Pol Sub Lt Thatsaphong Thongthat, also known as Pong, was found inside his home about three kilometres from Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict Municipality Kindergarten after the shooting this morning, September 9.

Earlier in the day, his wife, 48 year old Pailin Thongthat, was found dead at the school. All 44 pupils were evacuated safely as parents rushed to collect their children following the shooting.

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Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station went to the two-storey house at about 11.30am.

Police initially tried to negotiate with Thatsaphong, enlisting his daughter-in-law, a village headman and the Nong Pla Lai mayor to help persuade him to come outside.

The attempts were unsuccessful. The suspect later refused to speak with negotiators, while shouting could reportedly be heard from inside the house.

Police then sealed off the surrounding area and called in a special operations team from the Chon Buri Provincial Investigation Division. Commandos cleared the immediate area and evacuated residents from nearby homes as officers prepared for a possible tactical operation.

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Police were also seeking the help of Thatsaphong’s son, who is also a police officer stationed in southern Thailand, to persuade his father to surrender.

Thairath reported that the son was struggling to come to terms with what had happened and was deeply upset that his father had allegedly killed his mother. His parents had helped organise his wedding only a few days earlier.

A person close to the family claimed the couple had been experiencing jealousy-related problems for some time and had discussed separating and dividing their marital assets.

The person also claimed the couple had argued frequently, but police have not yet announced an official motive for the shooting.

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