Jomtien’s rubbish problem refuses to go away

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 7, 2026, 12:54 PM
745 2 minutes read
Jomtien’s rubbish problem refuses to go away | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Mark Pearson

Visitors flock to Jomtien each year for its long stretch of beach and quieter atmosphere compared to the neighbouring Pattaya Beach. Behind that image, however, another issue has become increasingly difficult to ignore: rubbish.

A reader, Mark Pearson, recently contacted our newsroom to describe what they said is a worsening problem in parts of Jomtien, where piles of construction debris, household rubbish and food waste are regularly dumped illegally.

Illegal dumping and recurring pollution complaints continue to raise concerns as Jomtien's rubbish problem shows little sign of improving.
Photo via Mark Pearson

According to Pearson, it is often left for days, creating foul odours and blocking drainage channels that eventually discharge into the sea.

Illegal dumping and recurring pollution complaints continue to raise concerns as Jomtien's rubbish problem shows little sign of improving.
Mark Pearson
Illegal dumping and recurring pollution complaints continue to raise concerns as Jomtien's rubbish problem shows little sign of improving.
Mark Pearson

The latest complaint is far from an isolated incident. Environmental concerns have surfaced repeatedly across Jomtien over the past year.

In February, a foreign resident shared footage appearing to show wastewater being pumped during construction work. Officials later said a contractor had pumped wastewater from a drainage system that was obstructing a landscaping project before discharging it into the sea.

Wastewater released into sea off Jomtien Beach in pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ Herve Dejean

Around the same time, separate videos showed dark, foul-smelling wastewater flowing from a large drainage outlet at the southern end of Jomtien Beach.

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea
Photo via The Pattaya News

Days later, beachgoers reported large amounts of rubbish stretching for kilometres along Jomtien Beach after debris washed ashore. The waste included timber, plastic bottles, foam containers and other discarded materials. Some beachgoers also reported nails mixed among the debris.

Related Articles
Pattaya moves to clear Jomtien Beach after rubbish washes ashore
Photo via Khaosod

Although each incident had different causes, together they highlight recurring issues over waste management and pollution in Jomtien.

The issues are not unique to Jomtien. Similar complaints have surfaced across Pattaya over the years, particularly during periods of heavy rain when flooding can carry rubbish through streets, drainage systems and waterways before it reaches the coastline.

Construction debris not properly disposed of, household rubbish left outside designated collection points, and other illegally dumped materials all contribute to the problem. Once rubbish enters drainage channels, it could eventually be carried into canals and the sea.

Pattaya City regularly carries out rubbish collection and environmental inspections, and officials have investigated several pollution incidents over the past year. Yet complaints about rubbish continue to emerge in Jomtien and elsewhere in Pattaya, suggesting the underlying issues have yet to be fully resolved.

waste stock
Photo via Magnific

The challenge also reflects a wider issue facing Thailand’s coastal provinces. According to the United Nations Ocean Conference, an estimated 2.83 million tonnes of waste were left uncollected or improperly disposed of in Thailand’s coastal provinces in 2016.

Around 12% of that waste was plastic, with an estimated 51,000 tonnes of mismanaged plastic entering Thai waters each year.

While the figures highlight the scale of the challenge nationwide, for people living in Jomtien, the issue is measured not in tonnes, but in the rubbish left on roadsides that have become an increasingly familiar part of everyday life.

The rubbish problem is likely to remain an unwelcome feature of one of Pattaya’s best-known neighbourhoods if waste management cannot keep pace with Jomtien’s continued development.

Latest Thailand News
Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion

11 minutes ago
Burmese man detained for assault that leaves Thai taxi driver blind | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Burmese man detained for assault that leaves Thai taxi driver blind

44 minutes ago
Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish

1 hour ago
SRT apologises after staff lose passenger&#8217;s cat from luggage compartment | Thaiger South Thailand News

SRT apologises after staff lose passenger’s cat from luggage compartment

2 hours ago
M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August | Thaiger Transport News

M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August

2 hours ago
Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police

3 hours ago
South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear | Thaiger Bangkok News

South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear

3 hours ago
Jomtien&#8217;s rubbish problem refuses to go away | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien’s rubbish problem refuses to go away

4 hours ago
Thai woman accuses Indian boyfriend of deceiving her into relationship | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman accuses Indian boyfriend of deceiving her into relationship

5 hours ago
Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient

6 hours ago
Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach

7 hours ago
Ranong petrol station worker helps woman escape abusive ex-boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Ranong petrol station worker helps woman escape abusive ex-boyfriend

23 hours ago
Motorway guard dies of heart failure in confrontation with mentally ill man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Motorway guard dies of heart failure in confrontation with mentally ill man

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand’s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide

1 day ago
Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia

1 day ago
2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya

1 day ago
British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff

1 day ago
Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

1 day ago
Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase

1 day ago
Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap | Thaiger Business News

Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap

1 day ago
Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man

1 day ago
Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight

1 day ago
Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman

1 day ago
Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 7, 2026, 12:54 PM
745 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.