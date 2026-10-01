Iranian DJ seeks police help after losing essential gear in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 11:17 AM
1 minute read
Iranian DJ seeks police help after losing essential gear in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

An Iranian DJ in Pattaya filed a police complaint over the alleged theft of his computer and DJ equipment, which forced him to earn money as a ride-hailing rider.

The 30 year old Iranian man, identified in the source as Siamark, visited Mueang Pattaya Police Station on September 30 to report the alleged theft. He told police that a man he knew had taken his bag containing a laptop and DJ equipment.

According to Siamark, he left the bag at the DJ booth of a karaoke bar at around 6pm on September 21. He later asked the man to carry the bag back to his dormitory, but discovered that his belongings were missing when he arrived home and prepared to go to work.

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Iranian DJ files theft complaint in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Siamark returned to the bar and asked staff whether anyone had seen the bag, but no one reportedly had any information about its whereabouts. He then reviewed the venue’s CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the man picking up the bag and leaving the bar at 7.27pm.

The bag contained a DDJ-400 mixer and a Sony laptop, with the items valued at around 28,000 baht in total. Siamark said he contacted the man, who promised to return the belongings, but the equipment had still not been returned when he filed the complaint.

Iranian man loses DJ equipment in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Siamark said the equipment was essential to his work as a DJ. Without it, he has been unable to continue working in the profession and has instead applied to work as a rider through the Bolt application to earn an income while the case is being investigated.

Police are investigating the complaint and working to establish the identity of the accused man. They have not yet confirmed whether he has been summoned for questioning.

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Iranian DJ becomes Bolt rider after essential gears stolen
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 11:17 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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