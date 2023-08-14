International influencers invited to bolster Thai tourism in TAT initiative

The TAT invited influencers to a four-day event to promote tourism to their audience. (via TAT)

In a move to bolster the nation’s tourism industry, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held a lively event over the previous extended Mother’s Day holiday weekend, extending an invitation to notable international influencers. Write Your Own Amazing New Chapter was the title chosen for the event that took place over five days, from August 9 to August 13.

The TAT aimed to draw these influencers and online media representatives in with an invitation to the Land of Smiles, with the hope of igniting their passion to share captivating travel experiences with their global audiences.

Opening the event was a party at the famed Columbia Pictures Aquaverse in Chon Buri. The TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications along with the Pattaya Mayor set the stage with warm welcomes.

Their speeches underscored the significance of sustainable tourism and the imperative role influencers could adopt to advocate this important cause.

“Sustainable tourism is a key driver in uplifting and preserving the essence of Thai culture and heritage.”

Spanning over a remarkable four days, the event enabled participants to traverse through three iconic destinations within Thailand: the enchanting city of Chiang Mai, the excitement of Pattaya-Rayong, and the stunning island of Phuket.

Participants were immersed in an array of activities varying from explorations of age-old temples and majestic palaces to unveiling natural splendours that encircle these globally-renowned tourist spots.

“From ancient temples that echo our rich history to the treasure of natural wonders, Thailand offers a unique experience like no other.”

Among the 50 attendees were influencers, as well as travel bloggers, from a diverse array of countries such as Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

TAT aspires to see these influencers sharing their remarkable and unforgettable experiences with their audiences, reaching over 26 million people around the globe via various social media platforms.

The event marks a step towards invigorating the tourism market, hoping to entice travellers attracted by the first-hand experiences shared by these influencers.