Indian tourists allege theft after sexual services with Pattaya women

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 10:45 AM
2 minutes read
Indian tourists allege theft after sexual services with Pattaya women | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Five Indian tourists filed police complaints over an alleged theft at a Pattaya hotel after claiming a total of 24,000 baht disappeared following sexual encounters with five Thai women at a five-star hotel.

Pattaya City Police Station received the complaint at about 7pm yesterday, September 14.

The tourists said each man had gone to a hotel room with one of the women after agreeing to paid sexual services.

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After the encounters ended, the men said they discovered varying amounts of Thai cash missing. The combined amount was 24,000 baht, with individual losses including 3,000, 5,000 and 7,000 baht.

Indian tourists in Pattaya allege 24,000 baht was stolen after paid sexual services with five Thai women at a five-star hotel.
Photo via Khaosod

An Indian tour guide, identified only as 37 year old Bom, said he had taken a group of more than 200 Indian tourists to Koh Larn on September 14 when he found the five men sitting together and crying.

The five told him they no longer had money to buy food on the island and could not afford souvenirs to take back to India. They were scheduled to leave Thailand today, September 15.

Other Indian tourists in the group bought them food and drinks. The five tourists then told Bom what had happened.

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Bom consulted his colleagues and later took the five men to Pattaya City Police Station to file complaints.

Indian tourists in Pattaya allege 24,000 baht was stolen after paid sexual services with five Thai women at a five-star hotel.
Photo via Khaosod

One of the tourists provided a more detailed account through the guide, saying he first met a Thai woman on Pattaya beach on the night of September 13.

After speaking and reaching an agreement, the pair went back to the hotel. The man’s Indian friends then became interested, prompting the woman to call several friends to join them.

According to the tourist, five Thai women eventually arrived, with each woman going with one of the five men.

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The tourist said he later realised that the Thai cash he had exchanged and set aside to buy souvenirs before returning to India had disappeared.

Some of the men who noticed their money was missing tried to question the women, according to their account. They claimed they were then assaulted and threatened, while the women also demanded additional money.

An argument followed, and hotel staff stepped in before the five women left the hotel.

The Indian tourists had managed to take photographs of some of the women who came to the hotel that night. They handed the images to Pattaya police as evidence.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 10:45 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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