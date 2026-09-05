Indian tourist seriously hurt in Pattaya hotel fall

Photo courtesy of Thai Post

An Indian tourist was seriously injured in a fall from a seven-storey hotel in Pattaya early on September 4. The hotel stands on Soi Buakhao 15, in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

A report of the fall reached the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation at 6.49am. Rescue workers found the man in the ground-floor parking area. He had both wrists broken and severe back injuries, and smelled of alcohol.

He was named only as Abhishek, 42. He was conscious and able to speak, and complained of severe back pain. Rescue workers gave first aid at the scene before an ambulance took him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

Abhishek had arrived in Pattaya with an Indian tour group and checked into the hotel late the previous night. His registered room was 312 on the third floor. Hotel staff said tour group members sometimes swap rooms unofficially, so investigators were still confirming which room or floor he fell from.

The hotel said the man holds travel insurance covering approximately 500,000 baht. Officials coordinated to use the policy to support his medical care.

Pattaya City Police said they found no signs of foul play at the scene. Officers believe the preliminary cause was alcohol intoxication. CCTV footage was to be reviewed, and the tour leader and the man’s relatives were to be notified.

As of publishing, no public statement has been issued by the tour operator or Indian consular officials.

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