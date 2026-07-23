Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

An Indian tourist was rescued today, July 23, after becoming exhausted while swimming off a beach in Pattaya, leaving him stranded in the sea and unable to return to shore.

Municipal officers from Pattaya City, special affairs officials and speedboat operators responded to the incident after receiving reports that the tourist had become fatigued while swimming and was stranded in the water.

Officials and nearby speedboat operators quickly launched a rescue operation, bringing the tourist safely back to shore through a joint effort involving multiple parties.

Officials rescued an Indian tourist stranded in the waters off Pattaya after he became exhausted while swimming offshore.
Photo via Khaosod

Pattaya City municipal officers thanked the speedboat operators, members of the public and all officials involved in the rescue for their cooperation, which helped save the tourist’s life.

Khaosod reported that the city also urged visitors to exercise caution when swimming in the sea, assess their physical condition before entering the water and always prioritise safety to help prevent accidents and emergencies.

Officials rescued an Indian tourist stranded in the waters off Pattaya after he became exhausted while swimming offshore.
Photo via Khaosod

The incident is among several sea rescues reported in Pattaya in recent months.

In June, Pattaya police and rescue workers pulled a transgender woman from the sea near Walking Street after she allegedly smoked cannabis and jumped into the water behind a cannabis shop.

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In March, a 16 year old boy was rushed to hospital after friends pulled him from the sea at Pattaya Beach following play-fighting in the water. Rescue workers provided first aid before transferring him for further treatment.

In February, rescue teams revived a 74 year old Vietnamese-Australian tourist after she was pulled unconscious from the sea at Pattaya Beach. She regained a pulse at the hospital following prolonged CPR and defibrillation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 1:00 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.