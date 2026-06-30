Burmese man claims assault, abduction by former Indian employers in Pattaya

A Burmese man filed a complaint against his former Indian employers in Pattaya, accusing them of physically assaulting and abducting him, while the Indian nationals blamed the Burmese man for theft.

A restaurant owner in Pattaya brought the case to the attention of the non-profit group Indian Community Pattaya, reporting an alleged assault involving a Burmese customer. The complainant asked the organisation to help share details and look into the case, stating that the alleged attackers were Indian nationals.

According to the restaurant owner, the incident involved a 27 year old Burmese man identified as Ram, who was dining with two friends at the restaurant. Then, an Indian man approached him. Shortly after their conversation, a vehicle stopped outside the restaurant.

Another man exited the car and slapped Ram in the face. The situation escalated when the Indian man grabbed Ram by the neck and forced him towards the vehicle. Witnesses said one of the Indian nationals threatened Ram’s friends when they attempted to intervene.

CCTV footage from the restaurant was later shared with the organisation and news agencies and circulated on Thai social media, drawing public attention to the case.

Ram later told Workpoint News that the Indian nationals involved were his former employers. He said he had worked for them in October last year but was dismissed after refusing to work overtime.

He also stated that his former employers had filed a complaint accusing him of theft, which he denied. Ram said his passport and other documents remain with the group, and he has not attempted to retrieve them due to safety concerns.

According to his account, he was taken from the restaurant to a hotel near Bali Hai Pier, where he was allegedly assaulted further. He claimed the attackers accused him of spreading negative information about them. Ram said he was later left on a roadside in southern Pattaya.

The accused Indian nationals admitted to the media outlet that they attacked Ram but defended themselves by stating that Ram insulted them and their family members first. They also accused the former employee of stealing their car and cash worth over 73,000 baht.

The Indian Community Pattaya accompanied Ram to file a report at Mueang Pattaya Police Station. Police have not concluded the case and are continuing to gather evidence.