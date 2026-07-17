Indian fortune teller arrested over illegal work in Pattaya

An Indian fortune teller in Pattaya was arrested yesterday, July 16, after Tourist Police accused him of working without a permit and allegedly charging tourists for fortune-telling and spiritual rituals.

Following complaints from residents and tourists, Tourist Police investigated reports that a group of South Asian men, particularly Indian nationals, dressed in religious-style clothing, were approaching visitors across Pattaya.

According to police, the men allegedly told tourists they were experiencing misfortune or bad luck before offering fortune-telling sessions and blessing rituals in exchange for payment.

The group typically handed victims items such as red strings, sacred cloths or paper bearing lucky numbers to build credibility before requesting a “teacher’s fee” starting at 199 baht. Customers were then allegedly encouraged to pay several thousand baht for additional rituals intended to remove bad karma.

Some people, police added, reported being pressured or intimidated into paying after initially refusing the offers.

At about 1.20pm yesterday, officers inspected a coffee shop in Pattaya and found 36 year old Singh, an Indian national, allegedly providing palm readings, face readings and fortune-telling services to tourists.

After gathering evidence, officers inspected Singh’s passport and work permit, which revealed he did not hold a valid work permit.

Two tourists told officers that Singh approached them, claiming they were suffering from bad luck before offering fortune-telling services and requesting a 199 baht teacher’s fee.

Both said they transferred 200 baht before Singh allegedly offered a further cleansing ritual for 1,900 baht, which they declined.

Singh was taken into custody and charged with working in Thailand without authorisation and working without a valid work permit. He was handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings.

Amarin TV reported that Singh admitted he had been working as a fortune teller, police said.

Tourist Police urged residents and visitors to be cautious if approached by strangers claiming they are suffering from bad luck, inviting them to participate in blessing or karma-cleansing ceremonies, or requesting money for spiritual services.

Anyone with information can contact the Tourist Police hotline on 1155, available 24 hours a day.