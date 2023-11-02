High-profile escaped prisoner’s accomplice arrested in Ratchaburi

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News.

In a dramatic turn of events in Ratchaburi, authorities have managed to apprehend a male accomplice who allegedly facilitated a high-profile prisoner‘s escape from a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat. However, the prisoner continues to elude the police.

Previously, we reported on the audacious escape of a prominent prisoner named Chaowalit Thongduang also known as Sia Paeng, a well-known figure in South Thailand.

This dramatic incident took a new twist this week as 28 year old Suthiwat Khunnarong, also known as Norn, was taken into custody by the Hunuman Special Unit in Ratchaburi. This arrest followed the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court on October 27.

Suthiwat stands accused of assisting the influential prisoner in his daring escape. He reportedly confessed to the charges, identifying himself as the escapee’s driver. Post-arrest, he was transported to the Nakhon Si Thammrat City Police Station, where further investigations and legal proceedings are underway.

Meanwhile, the escaped prisoner, who holds significant local influence in South Thailand, continues to evade capture. A bounty of 1 million baht has been placed for information leading to his arrest, as authorities ramp up their efforts to bring him to justice, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Thai police apprehended two individuals connected to the Chaowalit case. The Department of Corrections has increased the bounty for his capture to 1 million baht, up from the original 100,000 baht. Read more about this story HERE.

In other news, police apprehended a woman for allegedly aiding a Chaowalit in his escape from a local hospital. Chaowalit’s escape and the subsequent arrest of the woman identified only as Wilawan, have pushed the total count of suspects taken into custody to four. Read more about this story HERE.

