Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods

Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floodsThailand’s Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain across the eastern region, including Chonburi and Pattaya. There is a risk of flash floods, and the department has urged people to follow weather forecasts closely.

The warning covers 4 to 8 October. In addition, the department said the wet conditions would continue into 9 and 10 October. During this period, a high-pressure system from China is extending to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea. This system is pushing the monsoon trough down across the eastern region, the central region including Bangkok, and the upper South.

Forecasters warned that the eastern and central regions, Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, and the South should all expect heavy to very heavy rain. There will be accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods. People living near waterways at the foot of hills and in low-lying areas were told to take particular care.

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The department advised the public to monitor weather updates closely and to beware of thundershowers, gusty winds and sudden flooding over the coming days.

Pattaya is especially prone to flooding at this time of year. October and November are the city’s peak flood season. During this time, heavy rain lasting only two to three hours can quickly flood streets. Low-lying areas tend to be hit first, including parts of South Pattaya around Soi Buakhao and Walking Street, sections of Sukhumvit Road, and the Naklua area. In severe events, water can rise significantly on affected roads.

For residents and visitors in Pattaya and along the eastern seaboard, the advice is practical. Avoid driving through floodwater, which can hide open manholes and debris. Moreover, allow extra time for journeys, keep away from low-lying spots during downpours, and move to higher ground if flooding becomes severe.

Thailand’s Disaster Warning Centre can be reached on 1860. Anyone planning outdoor activities or travel over the next few days should check the latest forecast before setting out.