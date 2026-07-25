Heavy rain floods South Pattaya, stranding early morning commuters

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 25, 2026, 1:45 PM
1 minute read
Heavy rain floods South Pattaya, stranding early morning commuters | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya and Banglamung district saw temporary flooding across several low lying areas in the early hours of July 23, after heavy rain disrupted residents returning home from night shifts and workers setting out for the morning. Continuous rainfall lasting more than an hour sent water levels rising from around 5am, local reports said.

Flooding reached between 10 and 70 centimetres in some spots, particularly areas known for poor drainage during heavy downpours. The railway side road near Soi Khao Talo, leading toward Soi Khao Noi and Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya, was among the worst affected. Water levels there rose high enough to block motorcycles and small vehicles, and several cars became stranded after drivers attempted to push through the flooded stretch.

The flooding caused widespread disruption for commuters, including people returning from overnight work and those heading out for early shifts. Many motorists slowed down, sought alternative routes, or waited for the water to subside before continuing their journeys.

Once the rain stopped, the floodwater receded gradually, with conditions returning to normal within about an hour. Roads reopened and residents were able to travel through the affected areas as usual. The incident highlights recurring drainage issues in parts of Pattaya, where intense rainfall can quickly overwhelm low lying roads.

Pattaya flooding
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In related news, Thailand’s disaster prevention agency (DDPM) has warned 61 provinces and Bangkok to brace for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas from July 26 to 30. A monsoon trough over the north, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon, is expected to bring very heavy rain to East Thailand and the Andaman coast, with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres, higher during storms. Provinces across the North, Northeast, Central and South are on alert for flooding and landslides, while Phuket, Ranong and Phang Nga face strong winds. Boat operators have been told to take extra care, with a navigation ban possible if conditions worsen.

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 25, 2026, 1:45 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.