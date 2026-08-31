‘Heavily intoxicated’ Chinese driver crashes truck near Pattaya

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 31, 2026, 1:23 PM
1 minute read
‘Heavily intoxicated’ Chinese driver crashes truck near Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

A 55 year old Chinese driver was injured early this morning, August 31, after his pickup truck struck a high-voltage electricity pole near Pattaya, with police saying he appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time.

Huai Yai Police Station received a report at about 1.30am on August 31 that a pickup truck driver had lost control and hit a utility pole on a soi in Huai Yai subdistrict. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya were sent to the scene.

They found a black, lifted four-door Toyota pickup with its front end heavily damaged after striking the roadside pole. A nearby water pipe had also ruptured, and vehicle debris was scattered across the area.

The driver, later identified as 55 year old Huang, a Chinese national, had already been pulled from the wreck by residents before rescuers arrived.

Police said Huang appeared extremely drunk, speaking incoherently and seeming barely conscious. He was unable to recall what had happened. Rescuers treated him at the scene for facial cuts and swelling before he was taken with police to Huai Yai Police Station to recover and for further investigation.

'Heavily intoxicated' Chinese driver crashes truck near Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

A witness driving past said the pickup appeared to slow down before suddenly accelerating and striking the pole. The driver was reportedly found inside the vehicle looking as if he were asleep and unresponsive, and residents helped him out and sat him by the roadside before calling police and rescue teams.

Huai Yai police said they are still gathering details and will proceed according to the law.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 31, 2026, 1:23 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.