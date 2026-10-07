Gunmen raid foreigner’s Pattaya home, steal nearly 30m baht

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 9:56 AM
1 minute read
Gunmen raid foreigner’s Pattaya home, steal nearly 30m baht
Photo via MGR Online

Three armed robbers broke into a foreigner’s home in Pattaya early yesterday, October 6, stealing cash and luxury watches before forcing the victim to transfer cryptocurrency worth about 27 million baht.

The robbery happened at around 3.30am at a house in an upscale residential estate in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police said the three intruders used a ladder to climb into the property before heading to the victim’s bedroom. They kicked open the door, threatened the victim with a gun and forced them to hand over valuables and open a safe.

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Three gunmen raided a foreigner’s Chon Buri home, stealing cash and Rolex watches before forcing a 27 million baht cryptocurrency transfer.
Photo via MGR Online

The robbers took around 150,000 baht in cash and three Rolex watches.

They also forced the victim to transfer cryptocurrency from a digital wallet to another account before the assets were sold. Police estimated the cryptocurrency at around US$820,000, or about 27 million baht.

The total losses were estimated at almost 30 million baht.

Three gunmen raided a foreigner’s Chon Buri home, stealing cash and Rolex watches before forcing a 27 million baht cryptocurrency transfer.
Photo via MGR Online

The victim managed to escape from the house after the robbery and reported the incident to Nong Prue Police Station.

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Investigators have identified leads on three suspects, with preliminary information suggesting they may be Chinese nationals.

Police said they are still verifying the suspects’ identities and nationalities as investigators gather further evidence and await confirmation from the victim.

Three gunmen raided a foreigner’s Chon Buri home, stealing cash and Rolex watches before forcing a 27 million baht cryptocurrency transfer.
Photo via MGR Online

Police are working with the Immigration Bureau to examine the suspects’ travel records and with forensic officers to collect evidence from the house.

Police said the case had progressed significantly within hours of the robbery, with immigration officers providing information and forensic teams already collecting evidence from the property.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 9:56 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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