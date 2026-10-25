Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 3:44 PM
1 minute read
Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

A Greek man drove his pickup truck onto Jomtien Beach in Pattaya to test whether it could pull a jet ski out of the sea, only for the vehicle to become stuck in the sand as the tide rose yesterday, October 24.

Pattaya City special affairs officers received a report of the stranded vehicle at 3.36am and arrived to find a silver pickup truck stuck on Jomtien Beach in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

The driver, identified as 58 year old Greek national Georgios Malamas, was attempting to drive his newly purchased second-hand pickup truck back onto dry land as seawater rose to almost cover its rear wheels.

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A Greek man needed a tow truck after his pickup became stuck on Jomtien Beach while testing whether it could pull a jet ski from the sea.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

A large crowd of tourists had gathered to watch as Georgios repeatedly accelerated to free the vehicle. However, the truck’s two-wheel-drive system was unable to provide enough traction to get it out of the sand.

Pattaya City officers initially attempted to assist but were unable to move the vehicle. They eventually contacted a private towing company to recover the pickup truck.

Using towing equipment, the recovery team managed to pull the vehicle back onto the shore after more than 30 minutes.

A Greek man needed a tow truck after his pickup became stuck on Jomtien Beach while testing whether it could pull a jet ski from the sea.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

A 46 year old woman identified as Urai, who said she was a friend of Georgios, explained that he had recently bought the truck and wanted to test its capabilities.

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She said he drove onto Jomtien Beach near the Dong Tan bend to see whether the vehicle was powerful enough to tow a jet ski out of the sea. However, the pickup truck became stuck in the sand during the test.

City officers said the driver could face a fine for taking his vehicle onto the beach. He will be asked to explain the circumstances before officials decide whether to take further action.

A Greek man needed a tow truck after his pickup became stuck on Jomtien Beach while testing whether it could pull a jet ski from the sea.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 3:44 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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