Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises

A Greek man drove his pickup truck onto Jomtien Beach in Pattaya to test whether it could pull a jet ski out of the sea, only for the vehicle to become stuck in the sand as the tide rose yesterday, October 24.

Pattaya City special affairs officers received a report of the stranded vehicle at 3.36am and arrived to find a silver pickup truck stuck on Jomtien Beach in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

The driver, identified as 58 year old Greek national Georgios Malamas, was attempting to drive his newly purchased second-hand pickup truck back onto dry land as seawater rose to almost cover its rear wheels.

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A large crowd of tourists had gathered to watch as Georgios repeatedly accelerated to free the vehicle. However, the truck’s two-wheel-drive system was unable to provide enough traction to get it out of the sand.

Pattaya City officers initially attempted to assist but were unable to move the vehicle. They eventually contacted a private towing company to recover the pickup truck.

Using towing equipment, the recovery team managed to pull the vehicle back onto the shore after more than 30 minutes.

A 46 year old woman identified as Urai, who said she was a friend of Georgios, explained that he had recently bought the truck and wanted to test its capabilities.

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She said he drove onto Jomtien Beach near the Dong Tan bend to see whether the vehicle was powerful enough to tow a jet ski out of the sea. However, the pickup truck became stuck in the sand during the test.

City officers said the driver could face a fine for taking his vehicle onto the beach. He will be asked to explain the circumstances before officials decide whether to take further action.

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