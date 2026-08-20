Giant honey bee attack leaves 17 injured in Pattaya

Seventeen people, including 13 students, were injured after a swarm of giant honey bees attacked people near a government complex in Pattaya today, August 20.

Sawang Boriboon rescue workers were alerted at around 10.20am and dispatched more than five ambulances to the area, which is near Bang Lamung Police Station, the district office and a school.

Rescuers initially found 10 injured people waiting for assistance near food and drink stalls beneath a large rain tree. Some had swelling from the bee stings and were given first aid before being taken to Pattaya Patmakun Hospital. The number of injured later rose to 17, comprising four adults and 13 students.

Among the injured was 71 year old food vendor Onanong, who was reportedly stung by around 100 bees and seriously injured.

Police Captain Ratchaphon Seniwong Na Ayutthaya, deputy investigation inspector at Bang Lamung Police Station, was also injured while trying to help her.

A food vendor in the area, 58 year old Jirapa, said Onanong had been lighting a fire to grill chicken when several bees from a hive high in the rain tree began flying around her.

Less than two minutes later, hundreds of bees swarmed Onanong. Ratchaphon saw what was happening and attempted to pull her away but was also attacked and fell.

The officer then grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed it towards Onanong in an effort to drive the bees away.

The swarm also attacked people passing through the area, including students who were heading home after classes were suspended because of a power cut.

Amarin TV reported that an initial inspection found a large beehive, measuring about one metre by one metre, near the top of the rain tree. Pattaya disaster prevention officers used an elevated platform to reach the hive and burned it.

Residents said a similar bee attack had occurred in the area before, although the previous incident was less severe.

The giant honey bee, known scientifically as Apis dorsata, is a honey bee of South and Southeast Asia. These social bees are known for their aggressive defence strategies and vicious behaviour when disturbed.