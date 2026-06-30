Pattaya Beach transformed into art toy landmark with giant Crybaby

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 11:46 AM
50 1 minute read
Pattaya Beach transformed into art toy landmark with giant Crybaby | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Central Pattaya

Pattaya Beach becomes the world’s first beachfront art toy destination with giant Crybaby art toy characters on the beach in front of Central Pattaya shopping mall from now until August 2.

The large-scale art toy event, Pattaya Pop on the Beach, was held under the collaboration between Central Pattana, Pop Mart Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Pattaya City.

The beach outside Central Pattaya shopping centre was converted into the first beachfront art toy destination according to the organisers. This aims to be the photo landmark for both Thai and foreign beachgoers to check in.

The key feature of event is the installation of four giant Crybaby inflatable figures. Each structure measures more than eight metres in height and 12 metres in length.

Popmart Crybaby in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ Central Pattaya

The characters were designed under the “Crybaby Cry Me an Ocean Series” by the Thai artist, Nisa “Mod” Srikamdee, better known as Crybaby Molly. Nisa desired to make this collection reflect the idea of the heart healing by containing and expressing emotions within a private sea.

Aside from the Crybaby, two popular characters from Pop Mart, Molly and Skullpanda, would join the event with giant figures

Alongside the outdoor installations, Pop Mart also opened its first beachfront official store on the first floor of Central Pattaya.

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Molly and Skullpanda on Pattaya Beach
Photo via Facebook/ Central Pattaya

Central Pattana executive Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana stated that global travel trends are shifting towards experience-based tourism, particularly in areas such as art and pop culture. He said integrating international intellectual properties with Pattaya’s local identity can help stimulate tourism spending.

Following the data presented by the shopping mall, Pattaya attracts high-spending independent travellers from key markets including China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India.

These visitor groups are described as having strong interest in lifestyle experiences, fashion, and social media content creation, which aligns with the growth of the art toy economy in Thailand.

Giant crybaby in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ Central Pattaya

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 11:46 AM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.