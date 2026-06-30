Pattaya Beach transformed into art toy landmark with giant Crybaby

Pattaya Beach becomes the world’s first beachfront art toy destination with giant Crybaby art toy characters on the beach in front of Central Pattaya shopping mall from now until August 2.

The large-scale art toy event, Pattaya Pop on the Beach, was held under the collaboration between Central Pattana, Pop Mart Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Pattaya City.

The beach outside Central Pattaya shopping centre was converted into the first beachfront art toy destination according to the organisers. This aims to be the photo landmark for both Thai and foreign beachgoers to check in.

The key feature of event is the installation of four giant Crybaby inflatable figures. Each structure measures more than eight metres in height and 12 metres in length.

The characters were designed under the “Crybaby Cry Me an Ocean Series” by the Thai artist, Nisa “Mod” Srikamdee, better known as Crybaby Molly. Nisa desired to make this collection reflect the idea of the heart healing by containing and expressing emotions within a private sea.

Aside from the Crybaby, two popular characters from Pop Mart, Molly and Skullpanda, would join the event with giant figures

Alongside the outdoor installations, Pop Mart also opened its first beachfront official store on the first floor of Central Pattaya.

Central Pattana executive Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana stated that global travel trends are shifting towards experience-based tourism, particularly in areas such as art and pop culture. He said integrating international intellectual properties with Pattaya’s local identity can help stimulate tourism spending.

Following the data presented by the shopping mall, Pattaya attracts high-spending independent travellers from key markets including China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India.

These visitor groups are described as having strong interest in lifestyle experiences, fashion, and social media content creation, which aligns with the growth of the art toy economy in Thailand.