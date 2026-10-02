German man seriously injured in Pattaya hotel balcony fall

A German man was seriously injured after falling backwards from a second-floor hotel balcony in Pattaya while sitting outside smoking early yesterday, October 1.

Emergency services were called to a hotel in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, at about 3.16am after receiving a report that a person had fallen from height.

Rescuers found 33 year old Philipp Hohmann lying on the ground beside the hotel with a severe head injury and heavy bleeding. They provided first aid before taking him to hospital.

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Blood, broken tree branches and Hohmann’s shoes were also found in the area where he landed.

A friend who was staying with Hohmann told police that Hohmann had been sitting and smoking on the balcony of their second-floor room before the fall.

According to the friend, Hohmann had his back against the balcony wall before unexpectedly falling backwards from the balcony. The friend then alerted hotel staff and asked for help.

Daeng, a receptionist at the hotel, said Hohmann had been staying on the second floor with a friend of the same nationality.

She said the friend ran to reception after the fall and told staff that Hohmann had fallen from the second floor. She then called emergency services.

Police and investigators later examined Hohmann’s room and found no signs of a struggle or other unusual disturbance.

Officers found broken glass, cannabis and equipment used for smoking cannabis inside the room and photographed the items as evidence.

Police are questioning Hohmann’s friend and examining evidence as they work to establish the cause of the fall.

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