German man seriously injured in Pattaya hotel balcony fall

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 1:50 PM
1 minute read
German man seriously injured in Pattaya hotel balcony fall
Photo via Siam Chon News

A German man was seriously injured after falling backwards from a second-floor hotel balcony in Pattaya while sitting outside smoking early yesterday, October 1.

Emergency services were called to a hotel in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, at about 3.16am after receiving a report that a person had fallen from height.

Rescuers found 33 year old Philipp Hohmann lying on the ground beside the hotel with a severe head injury and heavy bleeding. They provided first aid before taking him to hospital.

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Blood, broken tree branches and Hohmann’s shoes were also found in the area where he landed.

A 33 year old German man was seriously injured after falling from a Pattaya hotel balcony, with police now examining the cause.
Photo via TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A friend who was staying with Hohmann told police that Hohmann had been sitting and smoking on the balcony of their second-floor room before the fall.

According to the friend, Hohmann had his back against the balcony wall before unexpectedly falling backwards from the balcony. The friend then alerted hotel staff and asked for help.

Daeng, a receptionist at the hotel, said Hohmann had been staying on the second floor with a friend of the same nationality.

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She said the friend ran to reception after the fall and told staff that Hohmann had fallen from the second floor. She then called emergency services.

A 33 year old German man was seriously injured after falling from a Pattaya hotel balcony, with police now examining the cause.
Photo via TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Police and investigators later examined Hohmann’s room and found no signs of a struggle or other unusual disturbance.

Officers found broken glass, cannabis and equipment used for smoking cannabis inside the room and photographed the items as evidence.

Police are questioning Hohmann’s friend and examining evidence as they work to establish the cause of the fall.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 1:50 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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