Pattaya rescuers save German man from capsized sailboat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 21, 2026, 5:11 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya rescuers save German man from capsized sailboat | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฝ่ายป้องกันภัยพิบัติทางทะเลเมืองพัทยา Sea Rescue Pattaya City

A German man was rescued after his sailboat capsized off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya during a storm on Wednesday, August 19.

At about 5.40pm, the Pattaya Marine Disaster Prevention Radio Centre received a report of a capsized boat and a person floating in the sea off Jomtien Beach.

Marine Disaster Prevention officers from the Jomtien area immediately deployed Patrol Inflatable Boat 501 with a rescue team to assist.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found a medium-sized sailboat overturned and a German man, believed to be aged between 55 and 60, floating in the sea amid heavy rain and strong waves. Officers rescued the foreign man from the water and brought the boat safely back to shore.

German man rescued from sea off Jomtien Beach
Photo via Facebook/ ฝ่ายป้องกันภัยพิบัติทางทะเลเมืองพัทยา Sea Rescue Pattaya City

The incident occurred as the Pattaya Regional Harbour Office had issued a warning urging boat operators to exercise caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms or strong winds and waves.

The warning specifically advised small boats measuring less than nine metres in length to remain ashore until today, August 21, or until weather conditions became safe for navigation. The Thai Meteorological Department had also issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rain from August 18 to 21.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the weather directly caused the sailboat to capsize. However, thunderstorms, strong winds and rough seas can increase risks for boats at sea.

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German man rescued after boat capsize in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ฝ่ายป้องกันภัยพิบัติทางทะเลเมืองพัทยา Sea Rescue Pattaya City

Boat operators have been urged to closely monitor weather warnings and avoid leaving shore when conditions are unsafe.

In a similar incident reported last week, 12 people, including 10 indian nationals, one guide, and the boat captain, were rescued after a longtail boat overturned in the sea off Ao Nang Beach in Krabi. Six of them suffered minor injuries and were removed from the sea for further treatment at a hospital.

Another boat accident occured at the Cheow Lan Dam in Surat Thani in July. In this case, a Thai tour guide was killed while sixteen foreign tourists were rescued unharmed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 21, 2026, 5:11 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.