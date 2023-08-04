German man rescued after 8-hour ordeal at Pattaya condo

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

An incident in Pattaya culminated in the successful rescue of a 61 years old German man, after an intense 8 hours operation. It involved the coordinated efforts of the Sawang Boriboon rescue team as well as the local police force on a fateful Thursday morning.

The man, whose identity remains anonymous due to privacy reasons, was found on the outer ledge of his own condominium. This property is located in the neighbourhood of Soi Bunkanchanaram, found within the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi. Notably, the incident started in the early hours of the morning, roughly 3am on August 3rd. Witnesses reported that the man was spotted barely clad, posing precariously on the ledge.

Adding an alarming layer to the situation, the man was seen acting incoherently – pacing frantically to and fro on the outer ledge, whilst throwing objects to the ground from his high-altitude dwelling place. It caused quite a cause for concern amongst onlookers.

According to the man’s Thai wife, as her husband was disregarding pleas to return indoors, she felt compelled to alert the local law enforcement and the rescue workers. In her interaction with authorities, she explained her husband’s unusual behaviour as an aftermath of excessive marijuana use mingled with stress related to a legal matter overseas.

The culmination of the rescue operation unfolded around 11.30am. The rescuers, with their collective efforts, managed to secure the man safely back into the confines of his condominium. Consequently, worn down after his lengthy ordeal, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for necessary medical attention and emotional support.

As of the time of reporting, the rescued individual has declined to offer any statement to the Pattaya police, who remain keen to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are planning to investigate the possibility of the man’s reported erratic behaviour being the result of the usage of more potent substances or any underlying mental health issues.

However, authorities have noted that the man’s actions did not particularly indicate a clear intention to self-harm, but more possibly a significant level of stress and emotional distress, reports The Pattaya News.

