German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 1, 2026, 1:27 PM
1 minute read
German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated
Photo via The Pattaya News

Residents evacuated a Pattaya condominium early yesterday, October 31, after a German man fell asleep while frying chicken, filling three floors with smoke.

Pattaya City Police received an emergency call at approximately 4.30am reporting heavy smoke inside the condominium. Officers responded alongside Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation volunteers, Pattaya disaster relief personnel and crews from three fire engines.

By the time emergency teams arrived, smoke had reached the third, fourth and fifth floors. Thai residents and foreign tourists made their way downstairs as police, firefighters and rescue workers checked rooms and knocked on doors to alert people who were still sleeping.

ADVERTISEMENT
A German man slept through a Pattaya condo evacuation after leaving chicken burning on the stove, sending smoke through the building.
Photo via The Pattaya News

Emergency crews spent about 30 minutes searching for the source of the smoke before narrowing it down to a third-floor room. A strong burning smell and dense smoke were coming from behind the door, prompting condominium staff to unlock it for responders.

Inside, they discovered a frying pan containing chicken that had been left on the stove until it was completely blackened. The unattended pan had filled the room with smoke.

The room’s occupant, a 30 year old German national identified as E, was still sleeping on his bed despite the smoke.

A German man slept through a Pattaya condo evacuation after leaving chicken burning on the stove, sending smoke through the building.
Photo via The Pattaya News

Rescue workers repeatedly called out to him, but he did not wake up. They eventually had to shake him, leaving him confused when he opened his eyes and found emergency personnel surrounding him.

Related Articles

After being woken, E told officers he had consumed alcohol before deciding to fry some chicken. He said he forgot about the food and fell asleep without switching off the stove, allowing the chicken to burn.

Nobody was injured or killed in the incident, although residents had to leave their rooms while emergency teams investigated the smoke.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 1, 2026, 1:27 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre Thailand News

Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre

3 hours ago
Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple Thailand News

Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple

6 hours ago
South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok Bangkok News

South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops Crime News

Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops

7 hours ago
Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets Pattaya News

Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets

7 hours ago
Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat Crime News

Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat

8 hours ago
Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks Crime News

Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks

8 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room Crime News

Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room

9 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers

11 hours ago
Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri Thailand News

Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri

1 day ago
Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction Thailand News

Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction

1 day ago
Toxic metals found at suspected Chonburi waste dump Thailand News

Toxic metals found at suspected Chonburi waste dump

1 day ago
Thailand sets new fuel fund rates from 1 November Thailand News

Thailand sets new fuel fund rates from 1 November

1 day ago
Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room

1 day ago
Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals Bangkok News

Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals

1 day ago
DSI probes relatives of Chabad leader Kantor and 19 firms Thailand News

DSI probes relatives of Chabad leader Kantor and 19 firms

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 31 October: heavy rain in 4 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 31 October: heavy rain in 4 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Snooker club owner fatally shoots neighbour in dispute over urination on land Crime News

Snooker club owner fatally shoots neighbour in dispute over urination on land

2 days ago
Wild elephants storm Surat Thani village, damage home and crops South Thailand News

Wild elephants storm Surat Thani village, damage home and crops

2 days ago
Thai actor deletes Michael Jackson&#8217;s Thriller costume photos after criticism Thailand News

Thai actor deletes Michael Jackson’s Thriller costume photos after criticism

2 days ago
Bangkok considers extending nightlife hours on Khao San Road Bangkok News

Bangkok considers extending nightlife hours on Khao San Road

2 days ago
Udon Thani man wanted for taking phone dropped on road Crime News

Udon Thani man wanted for taking phone dropped on road

2 days ago
Monk fights undertaker over barking dog at Nonthaburi temple Central Thailand News

Monk fights undertaker over barking dog at Nonthaburi temple

2 days ago
Myanmar drone attacks continue as Thailand restricts border trade Thailand News

Myanmar drone attacks continue as Thailand restricts border trade

2 days ago
Buriram monk ordered to leave monkhood after alcohol consumption and romantic relationship Thailand News

Buriram monk ordered to leave monkhood after alcohol consumption and romantic relationship

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleChinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets