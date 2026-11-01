German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated

Residents evacuated a Pattaya condominium early yesterday, October 31, after a German man fell asleep while frying chicken, filling three floors with smoke.

Pattaya City Police received an emergency call at approximately 4.30am reporting heavy smoke inside the condominium. Officers responded alongside Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation volunteers, Pattaya disaster relief personnel and crews from three fire engines.

By the time emergency teams arrived, smoke had reached the third, fourth and fifth floors. Thai residents and foreign tourists made their way downstairs as police, firefighters and rescue workers checked rooms and knocked on doors to alert people who were still sleeping.

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Emergency crews spent about 30 minutes searching for the source of the smoke before narrowing it down to a third-floor room. A strong burning smell and dense smoke were coming from behind the door, prompting condominium staff to unlock it for responders.

Inside, they discovered a frying pan containing chicken that had been left on the stove until it was completely blackened. The unattended pan had filled the room with smoke.

The room’s occupant, a 30 year old German national identified as E, was still sleeping on his bed despite the smoke.

Rescue workers repeatedly called out to him, but he did not wake up. They eventually had to shake him, leaving him confused when he opened his eyes and found emergency personnel surrounding him.

After being woken, E told officers he had consumed alcohol before deciding to fry some chicken. He said he forgot about the food and fell asleep without switching off the stove, allowing the chicken to burn.

Nobody was injured or killed in the incident, although residents had to leave their rooms while emergency teams investigated the smoke.

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