Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man

An American man was injured after a gas canister allegedly caught fire in his condominium room in Pattaya yesterday, July 5.

The Mueang Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit was notified of the blaze at Casa Espana condominium in Soi Kaset Sin 7 at about 4pm. Firefighters and rescue volunteers responded to the incident.

When emergency crews arrived, thick black smoke was billowing from the building as residents evacuated the condominium. Firefighters traced the source of the blaze to Room 36 on the fourth floor.

According to officials, the fire started on the room’s balcony before spreading throughout the apartment. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring units.

The room’s owner, a 72 year old American man identified as Richard, escaped from the apartment but sustained burns to his hands, back and other parts of his body. Rescue workers administered first aid before taking him to hospital for treatment.

Richard told rescuers he noticed smoke coming from his balcony and went to investigate. He said the fire had originated from a gas canister that he used for cooking.

He said the flames spread rapidly into the room, leaving him injured and forcing him to flee. Other residents alerted the emergency services.

According to The Pattaya News, police will examine the scene to determine what caused the gas canister to catch fire.

The incident follows another fire in Pattaya on July 1, when a blaze at a host club claimed the life of a male employee. The victim was reportedly using the bathroom when the fire broke out and was unable to escape in time.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of that fire, while legal proceedings are also ongoing after the venue was found to be operating without a licence.