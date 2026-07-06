Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 11:09 AM
66 1 minute read
Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

An American man was injured after a gas canister allegedly caught fire in his condominium room in Pattaya yesterday, July 5.

The Mueang Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit was notified of the blaze at Casa Espana condominium in Soi Kaset Sin 7 at about 4pm. Firefighters and rescue volunteers responded to the incident.

When emergency crews arrived, thick black smoke was billowing from the building as residents evacuated the condominium. Firefighters traced the source of the blaze to Room 36 on the fourth floor.

According to officials, the fire started on the room’s balcony before spreading throughout the apartment. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring units.

Pattaya condo fire
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

The room’s owner, a 72 year old American man identified as Richard, escaped from the apartment but sustained burns to his hands, back and other parts of his body. Rescue workers administered first aid before taking him to hospital for treatment.

Richard told rescuers he noticed smoke coming from his balcony and went to investigate. He said the fire had originated from a gas canister that he used for cooking.

He said the flames spread rapidly into the room, leaving him injured and forcing him to flee. Other residents alerted the emergency services.

Related Articles
Fire damages Pattaya condo room owned by American man
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

According to The Pattaya News, police will examine the scene to determine what caused the gas canister to catch fire.

The incident follows another fire in Pattaya on July 1, when a blaze at a host club claimed the life of a male employee. The victim was reportedly using the bathroom when the fire broke out and was unable to escape in time.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of that fire, while legal proceedings are also ongoing after the venue was found to be operating without a licence.

American man injured in Pattaya condo fire
Photo via The Pattaya News

Latest Thailand News
Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man

11 minutes ago
Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight

38 minutes ago
Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri

44 minutes ago
Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman

2 hours ago
Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht

2 hours ago
Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao | Thaiger Thailand News

Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao

18 hours ago
Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany

19 hours ago
Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash

19 hours ago
Phitsanulok police arrest heroin courier for air hostess | Thaiger Thailand News

Phitsanulok police arrest heroin courier for air hostess

20 hours ago
Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses

21 hours ago
Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate

22 hours ago
Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure

22 hours ago
CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust | Thaiger Thailand News

CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust

23 hours ago
Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid

24 hours ago
Bhumjaithai MP denies pushing recreational cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai MP denies pushing recreational cannabis use

1 day ago
Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast July 5: heavy rain, rough seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 5: heavy rain, rough seas

1 day ago
SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects &#8216;lawless city&#8217; claims | Thaiger Pattaya News

SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects ‘lawless city’ claims

1 day ago
Queen Suthida wears historic two-tailed sabai in Paris | Thaiger Thailand News

Queen Suthida wears historic two-tailed sabai in Paris

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast July 4: heavy rain batters Northeast and East | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 4: heavy rain batters Northeast and East

2 days ago
Facebook account &#8216;Rose Rose&#8217; linked to Thailand-Australia heroin ring | Thaiger Thailand News

Facebook account ‘Rose Rose’ linked to Thailand-Australia heroin ring

2 days ago
Mukdahan officials confirm 20 million baht insurance payout | Thaiger Thailand News

Mukdahan officials confirm 20 million baht insurance payout

2 days ago
Thailand and Australia trace heroin network payments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Australia trace heroin network payments

2 days ago
Thai flight attendant arrest in Australia leads to new suspect | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flight attendant arrest in Australia leads to new suspect

3 days ago
Thailand introduces locally made electric train in effort to reduce imports | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand introduces locally made electric train in effort to reduce imports

3 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 11:09 AM
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.